NC State football bowl game: Projections, live updates from selection day

NC State football has a chance to reach double-digit wins for the second time in program history.

The 21st-ranked Wolfpack (9-3, 6-2 ACC) earned a third-place finish in the ACC, just missing out on a chance to play for the conference championship in Charlotte.

After a 4-3 start, NC State found its groove and closed the regular season with five wins in a row behind a pair of elite players. NC State linebacker Payton Wilson was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and wide receiver KC Concepcion was selected as the ACC Rookie of the Year.

As it stands, NC State could be in line for several bowl destinations. The Pop-Tarts Bowl remains the favorite among the projections.

NC State football bowl projections

Here’s a look at the projections for the Wolfpack.

USA TODAY SPORTS: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

Erick Smith has the Wolfpack in Orlando on Dec. 28 to play the Cowboys in the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl. Oklahoma State played for the Big 12 Championship.

ESPN: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State; Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee

Like USA TODAY, ESPN projects the Wolfpack and Cowboys to meet in Orlando for the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville is another possible destination for the Wolfpack. The projected opponent is Tennessee.

CBS: Reliaquest Bowl vs. LSU

Jerry Palm projects the Wolfpack to be opening 2024 at the Reliaquest Bowl in Jacksonville against LSU on Jan. 1.

247Sports: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Kansas State

Brad Crawford has the Wolfpack playing Kansas State in Orlando at the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State football bowl game: Projections, live updates