NC State five-time NCAA champion swimmer heading to Paris Olympics with US team

N.C. State swimming and diving will be represented on the 2024 United States Olympic Team in Paris this summer.

Graduate student Katharine Berkoff secured her spot this week, placing second in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 57.91. Berkoff finished behind Regan Smith, who set a new world record of 57.13 in the event.

Berkoff enters the Olympics with five NCAA Championships on her resume, 30 All-America honors and six ACC titles. She won the 100-yard backstroke five consecutive times at the ACC Championship and boasts three national titles in the event.

The graduate student holds the program record in seven events, including the 100-yard back. She swam a 48.55 in April to win her third national championship in the event.

Berkoff’s success doesn’t stop at the NCAA level. The Montana native earned three medals at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, last summer. She won gold in the 4x100 meter medley relay. She took home bronze in the mixed 4x100 meter medley relay and the 100-meter backstroke. Berkoff finished behind Australian Kaylee McKeown and Smith.

In 2022, she earned a silver medal in the 50-meter back at the World Championships in Budapest.

Berkoff added six medals at the 2021 FINA short course world championships in Abu Dhabi, including a bronze in the 100 back.

Though the U.S. The Olympic team is not fully assembled, Berkoff joins an elite group that features seasoned veterans Katie Ledecky, Ryan Murphy and Lilly King.

Graduate student Hunter Tapp and freshman Daniel Diehl are set to compete in the men’s 200-meter backstroke final.

Sophomore Kennedy Noble remains in contention for a spot in the women’s 200 back. Rhyan White joined the Wolfpack Elite Swim Club in 2023 after her collegiate career at Alabama. She will compete alongside Noble in the 200 back final. Both finals are set for Thursday night on NBC and Peacock, with competition beginning at 8 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.