NC State football coach given contract extension, new bonus structure. How much is he making?

N.C. State’s Board of Trustees approved a new contract for head football coach Dave Doeren and an updated bonus schedule for the upcoming year.

The university announced on Friday it extended Doeren’s contract through 2029.

The board also approved a new football coach bonus structure, which accounts for College Football Playoff expansion, Wolfpack Athletic Director Boo Corrigan told the trustees.

“The College Football Playoff has expanded from four teams to 12 teams. As we do that, we’ve adjusted one part that is to be noted,” Corrigan said. “In the past, they had a bonus structure that rewarded them for getting into what is called a New Year’s Six bowl. That’s now been eliminated and replaced with the first round of the playoffs.”

It includes bonuses for the head coach, coordinators and assistant coaches based on academic and competitive performance.

Academic performance bonuses include benchmarks for the football program’s federal graduation rate, four-year graduation rates and NCAA academic progress score.

Competitive performance bonuses provide compensation for meeting certain win totals; appearing in the ACC Championship, bowl games, and the College Football Playoff; winning any of the aforementioned games; and the team’s placement in the final Top 25 ranking.

The head coach is the only eligible employee for the win total bonus, but the other criteria include the coordinators and assistants.

Doeren can earn at most $1.35 million in bonuses. The university lists the coordinators’ and assistants’ maximum bonuses at $180,000 and $115,000, respectively.

Last season, Doeren led the Wolfpack to a 9-4 overall record and bowl game appearance. He earned $150,000 for winning nine games and finishing at No. 18 in the final CFP Top 25 rankings. The bonus was added to his $5.02 million salary.

Corrigan told the trustees he expects the new bonus structure to apply for the next two years.

Wolfpack football performance bonuses

Federal Graduation rate





Head coach Coordinators Assistants Single-year FGR of 70-79% $25,000 $2,500 $2,500 Single-year FGR of 80-89% $50,000 $5,000 $5,000 Single-year FGR of 90-99% $75,000 $7,500 $7,500 Single-year FGR of 100% $100,000 $10,000 $10,000

Graduation success rate





Head coach Coordinators Assistants Four-year GSR of 70-79% $25,000 $2,500 $2,500 Four-year GSR of 80-89% $50,000 $5,000 $5,000 Four-year GSR of 90-99% $75,000 $7,500 $7,500 Four-year GSR of 100% $100,000 $10,000 $10,000

Academic progress rate (APR)





Head coach Coordinators Assistants Single-year APR of 970-979 $25,000 $2,500 $2,500 Single-year APR of 980-989 $50,000 $5,000 $5,000 Single-year APR of 990-999 $75,000 $7,500 $7,500 Single-year APR of 1,000 $100,000 $10,000 $10,000

Season win total (including postseason)





Head coach Win 8 games $50,000 Win 9 games $100,000 Win 10 games $150,000 Win 11 games $200,000 Win 12 or more games $250,000

ACC Championship





Head coach Coordinators Assistants ACC Championship appearance $100,000 $25,000 $10,000 ACC Championship win $200,000 $50,000 $20,000

Non-playoff bowl games





Head coach Coordinators Assistants Non-playoff bowl appearance $25,000 $20,000 $10,000 Non-playoff bowl win $50,000 $45,000 $20,000

Playoff games





Head coach Coordinators Assistants CFP first round appearance $100,000 $50,000 $30,000 CFP quarterfinal appearance $200,000 $55,000 $35,000 CFP semifinal appearance $250,000 $60,000 $40,000 CFP national championship appearance $300,000 $65,000 $45,000 CFP national championship $500,000 $70,000 $50,000

Final playoff ranking