NC State football coach given contract extension, new bonus structure. How much is he making?
N.C. State’s Board of Trustees approved a new contract for head football coach Dave Doeren and an updated bonus schedule for the upcoming year.
The university announced on Friday it extended Doeren’s contract through 2029.
The board also approved a new football coach bonus structure, which accounts for College Football Playoff expansion, Wolfpack Athletic Director Boo Corrigan told the trustees.
“The College Football Playoff has expanded from four teams to 12 teams. As we do that, we’ve adjusted one part that is to be noted,” Corrigan said. “In the past, they had a bonus structure that rewarded them for getting into what is called a New Year’s Six bowl. That’s now been eliminated and replaced with the first round of the playoffs.”
It includes bonuses for the head coach, coordinators and assistant coaches based on academic and competitive performance.
Academic performance bonuses include benchmarks for the football program’s federal graduation rate, four-year graduation rates and NCAA academic progress score.
Competitive performance bonuses provide compensation for meeting certain win totals; appearing in the ACC Championship, bowl games, and the College Football Playoff; winning any of the aforementioned games; and the team’s placement in the final Top 25 ranking.
The head coach is the only eligible employee for the win total bonus, but the other criteria include the coordinators and assistants.
Doeren can earn at most $1.35 million in bonuses. The university lists the coordinators’ and assistants’ maximum bonuses at $180,000 and $115,000, respectively.
Last season, Doeren led the Wolfpack to a 9-4 overall record and bowl game appearance. He earned $150,000 for winning nine games and finishing at No. 18 in the final CFP Top 25 rankings. The bonus was added to his $5.02 million salary.
Corrigan told the trustees he expects the new bonus structure to apply for the next two years.
Wolfpack football performance bonuses
Federal Graduation rate
Head coach
Coordinators
Assistants
Single-year FGR of 70-79%
$25,000
$2,500
$2,500
Single-year FGR of 80-89%
$50,000
$5,000
$5,000
Single-year FGR of 90-99%
$75,000
$7,500
$7,500
Single-year FGR of 100%
$100,000
$10,000
$10,000
Graduation success rate
Head coach
Coordinators
Assistants
Four-year GSR of 70-79%
$25,000
$2,500
$2,500
Four-year GSR of 80-89%
$50,000
$5,000
$5,000
Four-year GSR of 90-99%
$75,000
$7,500
$7,500
Four-year GSR of 100%
$100,000
$10,000
$10,000
Academic progress rate (APR)
Head coach
Coordinators
Assistants
Single-year APR of 970-979
$25,000
$2,500
$2,500
Single-year APR of 980-989
$50,000
$5,000
$5,000
Single-year APR of 990-999
$75,000
$7,500
$7,500
Single-year APR of 1,000
$100,000
$10,000
$10,000
Season win total (including postseason)
Head coach
Win 8 games
$50,000
Win 9 games
$100,000
Win 10 games
$150,000
Win 11 games
$200,000
Win 12 or more games
$250,000
ACC Championship
Head coach
Coordinators
Assistants
ACC Championship appearance
$100,000
$25,000
$10,000
ACC Championship win
$200,000
$50,000
$20,000
Non-playoff bowl games
Head coach
Coordinators
Assistants
Non-playoff bowl appearance
$25,000
$20,000
$10,000
Non-playoff bowl win
$50,000
$45,000
$20,000
Playoff games
Head coach
Coordinators
Assistants
CFP first round appearance
$100,000
$50,000
$30,000
CFP quarterfinal appearance
$200,000
$55,000
$35,000
CFP semifinal appearance
$250,000
$60,000
$40,000
CFP national championship appearance
$300,000
$65,000
$45,000
CFP national championship
$500,000
$70,000
$50,000
Final playoff ranking
Head coach
Coordinators
Assistants
Top 25 ranking
$50,000
$15,000
$7,500
Top 15 ranking
$100,000
$30,000
$15,000