NC State football coach given contract extension, new bonus structure. How much is he making?

Jadyn Watson-Fisher, Korie Dean
N.C. State’s Board of Trustees approved a new contract for head football coach Dave Doeren and an updated bonus schedule for the upcoming year.

The university announced on Friday it extended Doeren’s contract through 2029.

The board also approved a new football coach bonus structure, which accounts for College Football Playoff expansion, Wolfpack Athletic Director Boo Corrigan told the trustees.

“The College Football Playoff has expanded from four teams to 12 teams. As we do that, we’ve adjusted one part that is to be noted,” Corrigan said. “In the past, they had a bonus structure that rewarded them for getting into what is called a New Year’s Six bowl. That’s now been eliminated and replaced with the first round of the playoffs.”

It includes bonuses for the head coach, coordinators and assistant coaches based on academic and competitive performance.

Academic performance bonuses include benchmarks for the football program’s federal graduation rate, four-year graduation rates and NCAA academic progress score.

Competitive performance bonuses provide compensation for meeting certain win totals; appearing in the ACC Championship, bowl games, and the College Football Playoff; winning any of the aforementioned games; and the team’s placement in the final Top 25 ranking.

The head coach is the only eligible employee for the win total bonus, but the other criteria include the coordinators and assistants.

Doeren can earn at most $1.35 million in bonuses. The university lists the coordinators’ and assistants’ maximum bonuses at $180,000 and $115,000, respectively.

Last season, Doeren led the Wolfpack to a 9-4 overall record and bowl game appearance. He earned $150,000 for winning nine games and finishing at No. 18 in the final CFP Top 25 rankings. The bonus was added to his $5.02 million salary.

Corrigan told the trustees he expects the new bonus structure to apply for the next two years.

Wolfpack football performance bonuses

Federal Graduation rate



Head coach

Coordinators

Assistants

Single-year FGR of 70-79%

$25,000

$2,500

$2,500

Single-year FGR of 80-89%

$50,000

$5,000

$5,000

Single-year FGR of 90-99%

$75,000

$7,500

$7,500

Single-year FGR of 100%

$100,000

$10,000

$10,000

Graduation success rate



Head coach

Coordinators

Assistants

Four-year GSR of 70-79%

$25,000

$2,500

$2,500

Four-year GSR of 80-89%

$50,000

$5,000

$5,000

Four-year GSR of 90-99%

$75,000

$7,500

$7,500

Four-year GSR of 100%

$100,000

$10,000

$10,000

Academic progress rate (APR)



Head coach

Coordinators

Assistants

Single-year APR of 970-979

$25,000

$2,500

$2,500

Single-year APR of 980-989

$50,000

$5,000

$5,000

Single-year APR of 990-999

$75,000

$7,500

$7,500

Single-year APR of 1,000

$100,000

$10,000

$10,000

Season win total (including postseason)



Head coach

Win 8 games

$50,000

Win 9 games

$100,000

Win 10 games

$150,000

Win 11 games

$200,000

Win 12 or more games

$250,000

ACC Championship



Head coach

Coordinators

Assistants

ACC Championship appearance

$100,000

$25,000

$10,000

ACC Championship win

$200,000

$50,000

$20,000

Non-playoff bowl games



Head coach

Coordinators

Assistants

Non-playoff bowl appearance

$25,000

$20,000

$10,000

Non-playoff bowl win

$50,000

$45,000

$20,000

Playoff games



Head coach

Coordinators

Assistants

CFP first round appearance

$100,000

$50,000

$30,000

CFP quarterfinal appearance

$200,000

$55,000

$35,000

CFP semifinal appearance

$250,000

$60,000

$40,000

CFP national championship appearance

$300,000

$65,000

$45,000

CFP national championship

$500,000

$70,000

$50,000

Final playoff ranking



Head coach

Coordinators

Assistants

Top 25 ranking

$50,000

$15,000

$7,500

Top 15 ranking

$100,000

$30,000

$15,000