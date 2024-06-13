NC State’s DJ Horne to have predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is NC State’s DJ Horne. He is set to have a predraft workout with the Thunder.

NC State's DJ Horne has a predraft workout with the Thunder pic.twitter.com/RxYgp6uatE — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) June 13, 2024

The 23-year-old played in five college seasons spanned over three schools from 2019-24. He spent his first two years at Illinois State before transferring to Arizona State for two years. He spent his last year at NC State, where he played a pivotal role in an improbable Final Four run.

In 40 games last season, Horne averaged 16.9 points on 43.6% shooting, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He shot 40.4% from 3 on 6.5 attempts. At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, he’s on the lighter side of guards.

Horne will likely be an undrafted free agent target. He has a shot to join the Thunder’s summer league squad and possibly be added to the G League’s OKC Blue for next season if he impresses enough.

A full list of 2024 NBA draft prospects that have worked out or visited the Thunder in the predraft process can be viewed here.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire