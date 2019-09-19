NC State commit Austin Blaske talks future in Raleigh

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. — Austin Blaske is committed to NC State and the offensive tackle will be back in Raleigh this weekend.

He has taken three visits to the school he is committed to, and he couldn't be happier about his decision.

Rivals.com visited Blaske earlier this week and the Wolfpack commit discusses his commitment status, how close NC State is to turning that corner, how the coaching staff makes him feel and much more in this interview.

