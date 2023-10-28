NC State coach Dave Doeren blasts Steve Smith Sr. for ‘basketball school’ comment

Steve Smith Sr. was on the “College Gameday” show in Utah on Saturday.

When it came to discussing Clemson-North Carolina State, Smith tagged the Wolfpack as a “basketball school.”

North Carolina State improved to 5-3 with a 24-17 victory over the Tigers.

And when Doeren was interviewed post-game, he leveled the former NFL star wide receiver.

Doeren told Smith he could, um, kiss his posterior, in not so gentle terms.

Fast-forward to NC State beating Clemson later on Saturday. NC State head coach Dave Doeren: “Tell Steve Smith in the studio this ain’t a basketball school… he can kiss my ass.” 🔥pic.twitter.com/LV7f1j8N0R — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 28, 2023

Steve Smith Sr. earlier on College GameDay: “Clemson has been struggling. They’re not the Clemson that we’ve loved over the years. But NC State, unfortunately, they’re waiting for basketball to start.” pic.twitter.com/wIFyev8gxx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire