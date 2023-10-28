Advertisement

NC State coach Dave Doeren blasts Steve Smith Sr. for ‘basketball school’ comment

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Steve Smith Sr. was on the “College Gameday” show in Utah on Saturday.

When it came to discussing Clemson-North Carolina State, Smith tagged the Wolfpack as a “basketball school.”

North Carolina State improved to 5-3 with a 24-17 victory over the Tigers.

And when Doeren was interviewed post-game, he leveled the former NFL star wide receiver.

Doeren told Smith he could, um, kiss his posterior, in not so gentle terms.

