NC State celebrates double Final Four runs for men’s, women’s basketball teams

Let’s light it red, one more time.

N.C. State’s Memorial Belltower was bathed in red light several nights as both the men’s and women’s basketball teams made history during the NCAA tournament.

Monday night, over 1,000 people gathered around the belltower one more time to celebrate the teams’ unexpected, but most welcome, success.

Throngs of Wolfpack fans gathered around the belltower on Hillsborough Street to recognize men’s coach Kevin Keatts, women’s coach Wes Moore and their players who took fans on a journey like no other.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin declared April 15 as “N.C. State University Men’s and Women’s Basketball Day in the City of Raleigh.” She joked that she would arrange for D.J. Burns, who emerged as one of the most recognizable faces of the men’s team, to serve a stint as mayor for a day.

“I want to say thank you to the players for making us proud, for being an inspiration to all and for bringing our community together,” Baldwin said. “I’m being honest, I’ve never seen anything like it. It was amazing.”

The men’s team won nine straight games to win the ACC tournament title — its first since 1987 — and head to the Final Four for the first time since 1983.

The women reached the Final Four too for only the second time in the school’s history and the first since 1998.

Here are photos from the celebration from Ethan Hyman and Travis Long.

N.C. State’s Aziaha James, center, along with River Baldwin, right, and Madison Hayes celebrate after a ceremony for the N.C. State men’s and women’s basketball team at the Memorial Belltower in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 15, 2024. Both teams made it to the NCAA Tournament Final Four, the first time both teams made it in the same year. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State’s DJ Burns and DJ Horn are greeted at the Memorial Belltower as more than a thousand fans celebrate the men’s and women’s basketball teams’ Final Four runs on Monday, April 15, 2024. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

NC State’s Memorial Belltower is bathed in red light as more than a thousand fans celebrate the men’s and women’s basketball teams’ Final Four runs on Monday, April 15, 2024. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com