NC State basketball's Michael O'Connell, Wolfpack discuss OT win vs. Virginia
Following NC State basketball's overtime win against Virginia, Michael O'Connell and the Wolfpack discuss the opportunity to play for an ACC title.
Following NC State basketball's overtime win against Virginia, Michael O'Connell and the Wolfpack discuss the opportunity to play for an ACC title.
The Wolfpack will face UNC in the final.
This is the ninth straight time UNC has beat Duke in the regular season finale for an ACC title.
Nate Oates will be head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide for "many years to come," athletic director Greg Byrne said.
Executives from the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame agreed Friday to a new contract with ESPN that will begin in 2026.
Gerrit Cole will miss at least the first month of the season.
Erceg signed with the UFC less than a year ago.
Duke is out after their first game of the tournament.
Clark's stardom may be a first for women's basketball. But it's reaching a crescendo because of all the women who pushed the game forward over the years.
Michigan went 8-24 in 2023-24.
For teams with championship hopes, look for these 10 players who could be valuable acquisitions for the rest of the season.
The Steelers moved on from Pickett after just two seasons.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the list of players he's trying to leave every draft with in 2024.
It's finally here — Scott Pianowski offers a complete blueprint to crushing your fantasy baseball drafts and building successful teams for the 2024 MLB season.
Not everyone was sad to see the three-time DPOY leave the game.
In today's edition: The NWSL season kicks off, what's next for Bronny James, the mysterious case of the bobblehead burglars, and more.
St. John's is on a tear since Rick Pitino's February tirade and is one of this year's teams to avoid in the early rounds.
Vanderbilt finished the season at 9-23 after blowing a 14-point halftime lead.
Two rules issues involving drops dogged McIlroy, who nonetheless managed to finish the Players' first day in a tie for the lead.
The match is halted until officials can figure out a Plan Bee.