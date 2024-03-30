NC State basketball's DJ Burns: 'We're going to keep trying to crash the party' in March Madness

Survive and advance.

Two words that mean everything to NC State basketball fans as they are associated with the Wolfpack's 1983 team that won the national championship.

41 years later, they have taken a similar meaning with this year's Wolfpack team, which has now rattled off eight straight victories since it traveled to Washington D.C. for the ACC Tournament back on March 12 after NC State took down 2 seed Marquette Friday in the Sweet 16.

When asked if there was ever a doubt 17 days ago that his team could put together the Cinderella run like the one they are currently, Wolfpack big man — and now March Madness celebrity — DJ Burns said no doubt.

"Oh man, if you let me tell it, I imaged it way back in October," Burns said in the Wolfpack's postgame news conference Friday night at American Airlines Center. "We're going to keep that going. We got a lot of disrespect. People still don't think we're supposed to be here, that we're going to go further. We're going to keep trying to crash the party."

Burns and NC State will look to continue crashing the party when it takes on either 1 seed Houston or 4 seed and ACC foe Duke in the Elite Eight on Sunday, March 31. A time for Sunday's game will be announced later tonight by the NCAA. The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 14.6 points in three games in the NCAA Tournament.

NC State has not been past the Elite Eight since 1983, the year Jim Valvano led the Wolfpack to the national championship defeating Houston.

NC State has not been past the Elite Eight since 1983, the year Jim Valvano led the Wolfpack to the national championship defeating Houston.