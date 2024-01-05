NC State basketball vs. Virginia: Scouting report, score prediction for ACC home opener

NC State basketball started ACC play with a pair of overtime wins on the road.

The Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will be back at PNC Arena for its ACC home opener against Virginia (11-3, 2-1) on Saturday (2 p.m., ACC Network).

NC State has won three of its last five games against the Cavaliers, including a 14-point win in Raleigh in 2022. The Wolfpack is coming off a last-second win at Notre Dame and Virginia earned a 24-point victory against Louisville on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at some things to know and a score prediction for the Wolfpack’s matchup with the Hoos in Raleigh.

NC State basketball’s Casey Morsell has played well against Virginia

The lone player on the roster who was a part of NC State’s win against Virginia at PNC Arena in 2022, Casey Morsell has been solid in the last two games against his former school. After dropping 12 points in the ‘22 win, Morsell followed with 18 points last season. Seeing his old squad could help him break out of his shooting funk. In the last two games, Morsell averaged 5.0 points on 25% shooting.

Experience against Tennessee should help Wolfpack vs. Virginia

NC State dropped 70 points against Tennessee, which is second nationally in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. Despite that loss, the Wolfpack’s performance in that game should give it some confidence ahead of its matchup with Virginia, which is 10th in defensive efficiency. DJ Burns, who scored twice in the final 15 seconds of NC State’s win at Notre Dame, is averaging 13.2 points per game. Burns had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists against the Vols.

Isaac McKneely key to ending Virginia’s road struggles

Sophomore guard Isaac McKneely is making nearly 50% of his attempts from 3-point range this season. The Cavaliers are 5-0 when McKneely reaches double-digit points, but he’s been a different player on the road. In three road losses, McKneely averaged 7.3 points on 28% shooting. The Hoos need McKneely’s offense in order to compete atop the ACC.

NC State vs. Virginia score prediction

NC State 61, Virginia 60: The Cavaliers lost their first two road games by 20-plus points. Following a scare in South Bend, NC State will be fired up in what should be a fun atmosphere at PNC Arena. I’ll roll with the Wolfpack to get it done at home.

