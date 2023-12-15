NC State basketball vs. Tennessee: Score prediction, scouting report

NC State basketball will face its first ranked opponent of the season Saturday against No. 12 Tennessee in the inaugural Hall of Fame Series.

The Wolfpack (7-2, 1-0 ACC) and 12th-ranked Volunteers (7-3) tip off at 10 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center in a game televised on ESPN2.

“It’s my first time playing a ranked team, so I’m really excited going into our Saturday matchup,” said NC State guard Jayden Taylor, who is averaging a team-best 14.7 points.

“It’s a big opportunity for us to put ourselves on the map. We all have to lock in, in order to pull out the win.”

NC State leads the all-time series, 7-4, but Tennessee earned a 67-58 win in the last meeting at the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis. Here’s a look at some things to know and a score prediction for the Wolfpack’s matchup with Tennessee in Texas.

DJ Burns used a redshirt at Tennessee during the 2018-19 season before becoming a star at Winthrop and “Mr. Wolfpack” in Raleigh. Burns, who is averaging 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds, could be matched up with Durham native Jonas Aidoo. The 6-foot-11 Tennessee center is coming off a 29-point, 11-rebound performance against Georgia Southern. Burns vs. Aidoo ought to be a fun battle in the post.

DAVID THOMPSON STATUE: NC State basketball’s David Thompson honored with statue, lauded by legends

NC STATE RECRUITING: NC State basketball adds Fayetteville’s Trey Parker, Paul McNeil to 2024 recruiting class

'MAYOR' OF RALEIGH: NC State basketball star, future ‘mayor’ of Raleigh? The legend of DJ Burns keeps growing

Wolfpack needs DJ Horne to shine against Vols

NC State coach Kevin Keatts said it in the preseason and reiterated the point after the Wolfpack’s win vs. UT Martin on Dec. 12: Graduate transfer DJ Horne is the bucket-getting guy this season, following in the footsteps of Jarkel Joiner and Terquavion Smith. Horne has heated up of late with 20 or more points in two of the past three games, including 21 in an overtime win at Boston College.

NC State needs quality minutes from MJ Rice, Dennis Parker

NC State freshman Dennis Parker and sophomore MJ Rice have displayed their talent at times for the Wolfpack. If both can provide consistent production moving forward, it changes the outlook for NC State. Throwing two underclassmen into the fire against a physical Tennessee team could be just what the Wolfpack needs. Parker had 14 points and 10 rebounds against UT Martin and Rice – a Kansas transfer – is averaging 9.0 points through two games.

NC State vs. Tennessee score prediction

Tennessee 75, NC State 68: The Wolfpack hasn’t faced a defense like the Volunteers. NC State has the ability to hang around, but Tennessee’s experience against a brutal nonconference slate will serve the Vols well Saturday.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State basketball vs. Tennessee: Score prediction, scouting report