NC State basketball vs. The Citadel: Scouting report, prediction for Wolfpack's opener

NC State basketball enters the 2023-24 season with another transfer-heavy roster to surround returners DJ Burns Jr. and Casey Morsell.

The Wolfpack opens the year against The Citadel at PNC Arena on Monday (7 p.m., ACC Network Extra). NC State won 23 games under seventh-year head coach Kevin Keatts last season and made their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.

The Wolfpack’s season ended with a first-round loss to Creighton, but NC State welcomed eight new players to the roster this season, including Arizona State transfer DJ Horne and Butler transfer Jayden Taylor.

Here’s a look at some things to know and a score prediction for the Wolfpack’s season opener against The Citadel.

With Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner gone, DJ Horne steps in as NC State basketball’s lead guard

No stranger to Raleigh or North Carolina, DJ Horne returns to his home state as a player expected to be among NC State’s most important pieces this season. Horne averaged 12.5 points and made 72 three-pointers last year for the Sun Devils, who made the NCAA Tournament. A product of Trinity Christian School in Fayetteville, Horne averaged 18.5 points in two tournament games last season.

DJ Burns remains the leader of the Wolfpack

NC State’s headliner and top returning scorer, DJ Burns will be asked to do a bit more this season as the leader of the Pack. After averaging 8.0 points in his first 12 games at State, Burns averaged 16.3 points over the next 19 games. He’ll need to do a better job of staying out of foul trouble, but Burns should remain a force as one of the top big men in the ACC.

What about The Citadel?

NC State is a perfect 12-0 in the all-time series against The Citadel, including an 83-63 win in 2019. The Bulldogs, who haven’t posted a winning record since 2009, are coming off a 10-22 season. This game should provide the Wolfpack’s newcomers with a chance to build some chemistry and early momentum.

NC State vs. The Citadel score prediction

NC State 83, The Citadel 64: Despite the new-look roster, there’s no reason to expect a loss out of the gate. The Wolfpack will have a chance to play everybody in this one.

