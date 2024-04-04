NC State Basketball Star DJ Burns, The Force Behind Their NCAA Cinderella Run, Reportedly Getting NFL Interest | Lance King/Getty Images

North Carolina State University is heading to the national semifinal for the first time since 1983. This success is partly due to DJ Burns Jr., a power forward and center, who transferred from Winthrop two years ago. Burns has averaged 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, and the NFL scouts are reportedly interested in the basketball player.

“Anyone else having trouble watching N.C State big man D.J. Burns and not thinking about him kick-sliding in pass pro or getting out on pulls? Can’t just be me,” Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy tweeted last weekend.

He also noted that he received texts from multiple general managers and assistant general managers, who expressed interest in Burns if he decides to pursue a career in the NFL.

“Got texts from a GM, Ass’t GM, and college director within an hour of posting this on Friday night,” Nagy wrote. “NFL interest in D.J. Burns is a real thing.”

Fox Sports and NFL Media’s Peter Schrager confirmed interest in Burns on Monday. He said he spoke to multiple scouts and general managers about the basketball star’s potential as a tackle prospect.

“Spoke to and texted multiple scouts/GMs about NC State big man DJ Burns as an NFL OT prospect over the last 24 hours,” Schrager tweeted. “He is listed at 6’9, but probably is 6’7. A+ footwork. Would get big turnout & potentially $ if he participated in a Pro Day/workout the week after the Final 4.”

“I prefer winning,” Burns previously said, according to On3. “So however you come at me, I’m gonna do whatever it takes to win. I don’t care if that’s passing or scoring. I don’t care if I don’t get touches at all. I care that we win, because when we win, everybody gets noticed.”