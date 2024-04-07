What will NC State basketball roster look like in 2024-25 season?

The magical March Madness run for NC State basketball came to an end against Purdue in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

But there’s a renewed excitement in Raleigh after a season that saw the Wolfpack go from 17-14 to nine postseason victories in a row, including an ACC Tournament championship and Final Four berth.

Head coach Kevin Keatts will have to replace program-changing players, including DJ Horne and DJ Burns, but the Wolfpack could be set up to carry momentum into the 2024-25 season.

With the transfer portal, recruiting and players exhausting eligibility, roster continuity is a rarity in college basketball. Here's an early look at what the Wolfpack could look like the next time they hit the court.

NC State basketball’s DJ Horne, DJ Burns, Casey Morsell finish careers

DJ Horne, DJ Burns and Casey Morsell played their final game for the Wolfpack in the 63-50 loss to Purdue Saturday. That’s three of NC State’s top four scorers, including Horne’s 16.9 points per game as the lead guard for the Wolfpack. Burns averaged 12.9 points and was second on the team with 117 assists. NC State will have some work to do in the portal to replace that production, particularly in the backcourt.

Will Jayden Taylor and Michael O’Connell return for Wolfpack?

Michael O’Connell left Stanford and became NC State’s primary facilitator as the team leader in assists (130). O’Connell’s injury in the Final Four set back the Wolfpack against Purdue and showed his importance as an offensive connector. Butler transfer Jayden Taylor saw his role shift from starter to sixth man, but his experience, scoring capability and defensive prowess can ease the pain of losing Horne and Morsell.

Mo Diarra, Ben Middlebrooks, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield as NC State’s post players

The Wolfpack landed Louisville transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield before the season ended at the Final Four. Huntley-Hatfield, along with the return of Ben Middlebrooks and Mo Diarra, would give NC State a formidable frontcourt. Diarra and Middlebrooks ended the season as the Wolfpack’s top two rebounders.

Paul McNeil, Trey Parker headline NC State’s 2024 recruiting class

Fayetteville native Trey Parker and Rockingham native Paul McNeil, a pair of four-star recruits according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, make up the Wolfpack’s 2024 recruiting class. A consensus four-star prospect, McNeil is a 6-foot-6 wing capable of filling it up as a scorer. Parker is more known for his incredible athleticism, a trait that meshes well in Keatts’ system.

What NC State basketball needs in the transfer portal

Jarkel Joiner and DJ Horne proved to be golden finds in the transfer portal for NC State in the last two seasons, leading to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Kevin Keatts will have a bit more familiarity next season with Jayden Taylor and Michael O’Connell, but State still needs a lead bucket-getter and go-to guy. With Huntley-Hatfield, the Wolfpack has a player capable of filling the void left by Burns on the interior.

