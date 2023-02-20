As NC State basketball races toward March Madness, UNC is flopping toward NIT

RALEIGH – With 22 seconds remaining in the second half of North Carolina basketball’s loss at NC State, the chants started to grow louder from the Wolfpack fans inside of PNC Arena.

“NIT! NIT! NIT!”

With losses in five of their last six games, including a 77-69 defeat against the 23rd-ranked Wolfpack, the Tar Heels (16-11, 8-8 ACC) are in bubble trouble as it relates to the NCAA Tournament and their Raleigh rivals are all but certain to snag a postseason bid for the first time since 2018.

“We’re so happy," NC State coach Kevin Keatts said. "I love this bunch.”

A water-soaked Keatts, courtesy of NC State’s postgame celebration, raved about the Wolfpack (21-7, 11-6), which earned its 21st win of the season after dropping 21 games last year.

“I don’t take anything for granted,” Keatts said. “We’ve had a great turnaround and I’m proud of our guys.”

It was a completely different scene in a despondent UNC locker room. After trying several tactics throughout the season, including a signed covenant and players-only meetings, the Tar Heels continue to struggle finding answers to solve their problems.

“We just gotta try to win games. There’s nothing really we can do different,” said Caleb Love, who scored 23 points against the Wolfpack.

“We gotta just execute. ... We just gotta step up in the games and continue to show up and try to win games.”

Leading 54-48 with 10 minutes left against State, the Tar Heels saw another second-half lead slip away as the Wolfpack responded with a 27-9 run keyed by Jarkel Joiner, who scored 29 points.

When asked whether he felt time was running out on UNC’s season, coach Hubert Davis said, “no, not at all.” In the postgame locker room, Davis said he talked to his squad about “being in situations where you feel your back is against the wall.”

“I told them that there’s a long season ahead of us. ... We have to continue to stay the course, continue to compete and fight,” Davis said.

“I’m very hopeful and confident that the things we’re talking about and the things we’re working on, it is going to result in something positive in terms of wins – I just do.”

But with four games remaining, the Tar Heels are running out of chances to earn significant wins. Two of those final four games are against teams with a losing record.

UNC travels to Notre Dame (10-17, 2-14 ACC) on Wednesday (9 p.m., ESPN) before returning to the Smith Center to face No. 7 Virginia (21-4, 13-3) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).

The Tar Heels play at Florida State (8-20, 6-11) on Feb. 27 (7 p.m., ESPN) and host Duke (19-8, 10-6) on March 4 (6:30 p.m., ESPN) in the regular-season finale.

“What the key is, is to continue to get back up and continue to fight. That’s what Carolina’s always been about. That’s what this team has always been about,” said Davis, whose team is 0-9 against Quad 1 opponents.

“It’s not even a choice. That’s the only direction that you can go. Just because you don’t get what you want right when you want it and right when you think you should have it, that doesn’t stop you from doing the good things to put yourself in position to be successful. … We don’t know if it’s not working. You gotta keep getting back up and keep trying. It’s not working when you quit.”

But if things don’t turn around soon, the Tar Heels will be watching the Wolfpack celebrate on Selection Sunday while preparing for a possible NIT appearance.

