NC State basketball isn't satisfied with Final Four. Will the Wolfpack upset Purdue?

NC State basketball isn’t satisfied with what the Wolfpack has accomplished in the 2023-24 season.

They appreciate the success of winning an ACC Tournament championship and making it to the Final Four, but head coach Kevin Keatts and his players have their sights on accomplishing more before reaching the finish line.

Next up: No. 1 seed Purdue (33-4) on Saturday (6:09 p.m., TBS) in the first of two national semifinal games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“What I’ve learned is we’re completely locked in and focused. The moment has not bothered us. … There were a lot of folks that thought winning the ACC would be enough, and people would be satisfied,” Keatts said Tuesday in a Zoom teleconference.

“But not in our locker room. Our locker room, our guys, when we got into the tournament before Selection Sunday, all we thought about was taking it one game at a time. But we wanted to come in having a chance to compete for a national championship.”

The 11th-seeded Wolfpack (26-14), winners of nine lose-it-and-your-season-is-over games, are two victories away from their first national championship since 1983 and third in program history.

Purdue, which is in the Final Four for the first time since 1980, has lost to a double-digit seed in three straight NCAA Tournaments.

“Our guys are locked in,” Keatts said. “They’ve responded to every different situation that we had. And not only have we responded, we’ve kind of got stronger each game.”

Here’s a look at the path for NC State, a 9.5-point underdog according to BetMGM odds, to pull off an upset against the Boilermakers.

What NC State basketball can learn from Purdue’s four Big Ten losses

Purdue isn’t an unbeaten juggernaut; the Boilermakers lost four games — all away from home — this season, so maybe the Wolfpack can learn a trick or two from the Big Ten teams that were able to tame one of the top teams in the nation. In three of its four losses, Purdue combined to miss 31 of its 44 attempts from long range. The Boilermakers averaged 15.2 turnovers in their four defeats and saw two teams — Northwestern and Nebraska — get hot from 3-point range. There are several roads that could lead to a Wolfpack win.

NC State’s 3-point defense has been elite

Through four NCAA Tournament games, the Wolfpack has made life miserable for opposing offenses. NC State’s defense has limited opponents to 65.5 points per game and 33.8% from 3-point range in March Madness. Those are two areas that could get the Wolfpack to Monday night and the final game of the season. Purdue's Zach Edey is going to do what he does as the sport’s most dominant player, but NC State can win if it slows down the rest of the Boilermakers.

DJ Burns, DJ Horne have to bring their best for the Wolfpack

In each of Purdue’s four losses, the teams that knocked off the Boilermakers got balanced scoring or big games from their star players. That means DJ Horne and DJ Burns will need to bring their best for NC State if the Wolfpack is going to pull off the upset. In three of Purdue’s losses, at least two players reached 19 points. Burns is averaging 18.2 points per game in the NCAA Tournament and Horne is averaging 16.5. Both will need to surpass those averages Saturday night to knock off Purdue.

