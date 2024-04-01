NC State basketball Final Four gear is now available. Here's how to purchase for Wolfpack fans

It's like 1983 in Raleigh. NC State basketball is heading to the Final Four.

The Wolfpack, spearheaded by March Madness star DJ Burns' 29 points, knocked off in-state ACC foe Duke — for the second time this month — in the Elite Eight on Sunday, advancing to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona as the champions of the South Region.

Sunday's victory over the 4-seeded Blue Devils marks an incredible run by the Wolfpack, one that began in earnest in the ACC Tournament. After finishing the regular season with four consecutive losses to finish with a 17-14 record, Kevin Keatts' team had only one avenue to make the NCAA Tournament: Win the ACC Tournament.

The Wolfpack did just that, becoming the second team in college basketball history to win as a double-digit seed, and the first ACC team to win five games in as many days to win the tournament title. Four games later — the first and second rounds, Sweet 16 and Elite Eight — and the Wolfpack is back to its first Final Four since 1983.

