NC State baseball falls to Kentucky on walk-off home run at the College World Series

There was no more N.C. State magic left in the hat Saturday at Charles Schwab Field. After twice rallying and seizing a ninth-inning lead in the first round of the 2024 Men’s College World Series, Kentucky sent it into extras and walked off in the tenth to take down the Wolfpack in a 5-4 game.

Early miscues and missed opportunities came back to bite the Wolfpack. Starter Sam Highfill allowed a double to center and a lazy pickoff throw on the next at-bat went over second baseman Matt Heavner and into center field. The runner advanced to third on the throw and scored before Highfill’s third strikeout — on his 31st pitch of the opening inning — ended the danger.

N.C. State couldn’t score early, either. The Pack stranded four runners in the first two innings. Persistence and sharp swings paid off in the third with some small ball.

Garrett Pennington started the inning with a base knock into shallow left field. Alec Makarewicz bunted him to second. Jacob Cozart capped a nine-pitch battle against Kentucky starter Trey Pooser with a single to right field that scored Pennington easily and brought the N.C. State fandom to its feet.

Kentucky Wildcats designated hitter Nick Lopez (9) drives in run against the NC State Wolfpack during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

The celebration was short-lived. Kentucky center fielder Nolan McCarthy clubbed a two-run homer into the Wildcats bullpen for a 3-1 lead. Highfill responded with three consecutive outs as the N.C. State bullpen remained silent.

Pennington and Makarewicz set the table for a quick answer in the fifth with back-to-back singles. A 3-6-3 double play and a groundout to second base, however, stranded Pennington at third. Pooser settled in and retired the N.C. State side in order, for the first time on Saturday, in the sixth.

Highfill countered with a quick scoreless inning of his own. The experienced righty, who has already etched his name into program lore with a performance in Omaha, got out of the sixth with a double play on his 107th pitch of the game. He walked toward the dugout with action in the bullpen.

In the next inning, Noah Soles delivered a leadoff single. After consecutive strikeouts, Makarewicz blasted a 1-2 offering 415 feet into right-center field. N.C. State’s second deficit of the game disappeared at 106.8 miles per hour.

NC State Wolfpack starting pitcher Sam HIghfill (17) pitches against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Re-energized, Highfill set the side down in order. Left fielder Luke Nixon gave him a lift with a diving snag and Highfill helped himself with a 90 mile-per-hour fastball by leadoff batter Ryan Waldschmidt. That ended Highfill’s day at six hits, two walks, three runs and seven strikeouts in seven innings.

Jacob Dudan entered in relief and found trouble. The batter he initially walked stole second without a throw and advanced to third on a contested balk call. Dudan stranded him 90 feet from the lead with a strikeout and a pop fly out.

That set the stage for a dramatic ninth. Pennington walked and advanced to third on a picturesque hit-and-run as Cozart sent a rope down the right-field line. Pennington sprinted home easily on a wild pitch as the potential winning run.

Kentucky’s Ryan Nicholson immediately equalized by sending a 96 mile-per-hour fast ball just inside the foul pole in left. N.C. State reliever Derrick Smith closed the door on a ninth-inning walk off by getting a ground out to second with the winning run at third. Kentucky silenced the N.C. State bats in the tenth and walked off on a home run to left field.

N.C. State’s redemption arc now must go through the loser’s bracket.