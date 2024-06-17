NC State baseball bounced from College World Series as Florida eliminates Wolfpack

The N.C. State Wolfpack lined the dugout fence pleading another dramatic walk-off win that never came.

Florida jumped ahead on two early home runs and hung on for a 5-4 win over N.C. State on Monday at Charles Schwab Field.

The Wolfpack’s season ended at the 2024 Men’s College World Series with the bat in the hands of Alec Makarewicz, who lined out to left field for the game’s final out. Florida advances to play another elimination game on Tuesday.

Left-handed sophomore Dominic Fritton attacked projected top-five draft pick Jac Caglianone and the Gators his first time through. He scattered his low-90s fastball across the plate, resulting in three strikeouts, three walks and two hit batsmen.

Fritton wasn’t tagged for a run until a sacrifice fly in the second. Then came Caglianone with two runners already on base. An 0-1 fastball left his bat at 115 miles per hour and cut through the steady inward gusts to land halfway up the stands in right-center field for a three-run home run.

Caglianone’s 34th home run of the season gave the Gators a 4-1 lead.

Fritton finished the second before Logan Whitaker tossed seven strong innings of relief. He limited the Gators to just two hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts. Caglianone flew out to left in his only at bat against Whitaker, as the Wolfpack opted to intentionally walk the All-American twice.

Caglianone also started on the mound for the Gators and struggled to throw strikes. He lasted just one inning as N.C. State took an early lead.

He plunked Garrett Pennington in the side with a pitch and walked both Alec Makarewicz and Jacob Cozart. But the Wolfpack only managed one run with bases loaded and one out. An RBI single to left from Brandon Butterworth was all they could muster against the power lefty, who escaped further damage with two strikeouts.

Like they resolved to return to Omaha after the forced exit three years ago, the Wolfpack seized the next opportunity. Pennington wore another pitch, this one a fastball to the wrist from left-handed sophomore reliever Cade Fisher.

Makarewicz sent the first pitch he saw into the N.C. State bullpen. His team-leading 24th home run of the year cut the deficit to one going into the fourth.

Florida continued to test N.C. State’s resiliency. Pennington climbed aboard with a lead-off double in the fifth and a Butterworth two-out double to right field scored him to answer a Florida solo homer in the top-half of the inning.

Attempts to pull ahead, however, fell flat.

Luke Nixon was thrown out at second on an attempted hit-and-run in the sixth. The Wolfpack stranded two runners in the seventh.

Pinch runner Andrew Shaffner was left on third in the eighth.

By the ninth inning N.C. State exhausted all its chances. They received a chance at redemption they’d waited three years on, after its controversial exit from the 2021 College World Series, and went down in two games by a combined two runs.

