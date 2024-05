NC State bangs out 20 hits, has two 6-run innings for 19-9 win over Virginia Tech in ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Eli Serrano III, Garrett Pennington and Alec Makarewicz combined for 12 runs, 11 hits and eight RBIs as third-seed North Carolina State overwhelmed 10th-seed Virginia Tech 19-9 on Wednesday night in the ACC Tournament.

The Wolfpack (33-19) face No. 6 Duke on Thursday in the round-robin pool while the Hokies (32-22) are eliminated.

N.C. State scored six runs in the third inning and led 10-0 in the fourth. The Hokies scored six in the sixth to close within 12-7 but a six-run eighth made it 19-7 and the game ended when Virginia Tech only scored two in the bottom of the inning.

The first three batters in the Wolfpack order dominated and No. 6 hitter Alex Sosa drove in five runs.

Serrano was 3 for 5 with a home run, scoring four times and driving in two. Pennington had three doubles while going 4 of 5 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Makarewicz was 4 for 4 with four runs and four RBIs.

N.C. State had 20 hits with six doubles and three home runs and got help from nine walks. Sosa was 2 of 4 with a home run. Brandon Butterworth had the other home run.

Third pitcher PJ Labriola got the win, his first decision of the season, despite giving up four runs.

Gehrig Ebel and Ben Watson both had three hits and drove in three runs for Virginia Tech. Starter Brett Renfrow (6-4) took the loss.

___

