NC State All-American LB Payton Wilson visits Texans for top 30 visit

Linebacker has been a position linked to the Houston Texans as a potential Day 2 option. General manager Nick Caserio might know what type of player he’s looking for up the middle.

North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson recently visited the Texans for a top 30 visit, according to KPRC2 Sports Aaron Wilson. Payton Wison is expected to be one of the first linebackers selected after three dominant seasons with the Wolf Pack.

PICKED OFF BY PAYTON WILSON!!! NC State goes into Connecticut and gets the 24-14 win over UConn and the Wolfpack pull out the Turnover Bone! 🦴 pic.twitter.com/c2lGKrdTOb — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 1, 2023

Wilson dominated in his final season at NC State, earning All-American honors while winning ACC Defensive Player of the Year. In 13 games, Wilson totaled 138 tackles, 17.5 for loss, six sacks, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown and a forced fumble.

The fifth-year senior was more than a one-year phenom in Raleigh. In 2020, he recorded 108 tackles, 11.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions. A year later, he notched 82 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one interception.

Wilson also won the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s top overall defensive player. He also led the ACC in tackles in both 2020 and 2023.

"He's got great hair… he's jacked." 😅@Panthers legend Luke Kuechly is a BIG fan of NC State LB Payton Wilson in the upcoming draft. @LukeKuechly @payton_wilson21 @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/oIn5su61SJ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 6, 2024

At last month’s combine, Wilson solidified his draft stock as a top-three linebacker prospect, posting a 40-time of 4.33 seconds. He also posted a 34.5-inch vertical leap and a 9-foot-11 broad jump.

The Texans addressed the starting linebacker needs with the acquisition of former Titans’ standout Azeez Al-Shaair. They also return Christian Harris following a breakout season.

Second-year coach DeMeco Ryans will implement three linebacker sets. Outside of Al-Shaair and Harris, Henry To’oTo’o is the only player with a decent rep count.

The Texans, who own nine picks in next week’s draft, also hosted former Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper on a visit earlier this month.

