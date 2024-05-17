NC sports bets for April topped $648 million. Here’s how much was won

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The bets made in April were lower across the state following the spike seen during March Madness, but it still is a nine-figure number.

According to the NC Lottery Commission, a total of $648.93 million was wagered by account holders across the state from April 1-30. This includes both paid wagering revenue and promotional wagering revenue. From those wagers, winnings totaled $538.4 million.

Compared to March, April fell short in winnings by approximately $52.3 million and short in overall bets wagered by $10.37 million. However, it underscores what a big month April was in North Carolina, as bets were only accepted starting midday on March 11.

The full April sports wagering activity report can be viewed on the NC State Lottery Commission’s website.

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission is in charge of regulating sports bets. The legal gambling age is 21 years old.

For those seeking help with gambling addiction, free resources are available online at morethanagame.nc.gov, over the phone at (877) 718-5543, or by texting “morethanagamenc” to 53342

