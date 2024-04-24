NC native’s journey to become 1st Black woman to be NFL full-time coach

There was once a time when Jennifer King stood beyond the gates of the Carolina Panthers practice field with a dream of one day leaving an imprint of her own.

North Carolina woman hired as NFL’s first Black female assistant coach

At the time, King was head coach of the Johnson & Wales women’s basketball team, which she led to a national championship.

She’s now the first female coach in Chicago Bears history, where she works with the running backs as an offensive assistant.

In the video at the top of this webpage, King talks about her journey to become the first Black woman to be hired as a full-time NFL coach.











