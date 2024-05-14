Some NC lawmakers against sports proposition bets involving college players

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little over two months since legal sports betting launched in North Carolina, some lawmakers are hoping to make changes.

“I was against sports betting totally, but now that we have it, I’ll live with it, but let’s make sure it’s sensible,” said State Rep. Marcia Morey.

Morey is leading the charge to ban prop bets on college athletes. Proposition bets allow bettors to place wagers on an individual player’s stat line.

“I’m a former Olympic athlete, I’m worried about that, I’m worried about the pressure it puts on athletes. Go ahead and bet on teams, bet on the win, the loss, whatever, but the individual athlete’s performance goes a step too far,” she explained.

North Carolina is part of a shrinking number of states allowing these types of wagers. Louisiana voted earlier this year to prohibit them and New Jersey and Wyoming are also mulling changes.

“Yes, I would be disappointed if they would,” one fan said about a ban.

With legalization happening just in time for N.C. State’s magical run to the Final Four, some fans bet big on some of their favorite players.

“Was a big DJ Burns guy. A little more invested in it yes, but you feel more connected to the player,” the fan explained.

The proposed legislation has been blasted by some Republicans in the General Assembly, including Jason Saine, who helped lead the push to bring sports betting to North Carolina.

In part, Saine said, “Banning prop bets is just a new way for those opposed to sports betting to attack a law that has been in place less than six months.”

The proposed legislation would only impact bets on college athletes, not professional ones.

There’s been added scrutiny on player prop bets in recent months after NCAA President Charlie Baker spoke out against the wagers during the NCAA Tournament in March, urging all states where they’re legal to eliminate them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.