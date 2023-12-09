NC high school football scores: NCHSAA championship games in North Carolina 2023

Here are the scores for the NCHSAA state football championships, to be held Dec. 8-9 at NC State University's Carter-Finley Stadium and the University of North Carolina's Kenan Stadium.

Friday, Dec. 8

Class 3A

No. 2 Hickory 33, No. 2 Seventy-First 26

Saturday, Dec. 9

Class 1A

No. 1 Tarboro (13-0) vs. No. 2 Mount Airy (15-0), noon at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill

Class 2A

No. 1 Clinton (15-0) vs. No. 1 Reidsville (14-1), 3 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh

Class 4A

No. 3 Hoggard (14-1) vs. No. 1 Weddington (13-2), 7 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh

