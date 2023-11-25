NC high school football playoffs brackets 2023: NCHSAA football regional final pairings
The dust has settled on the NCHSAA regional semifinals. The NCHSAA playoffs are now down to four teams in each classification.
Here are the pairings for the regional finals of the NCHSAA football playoffs scheduled for Dec. 1. The winner of the regional finals will advance to the state championship game the following week.
Class 4A East
No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons (12-2) at No. 3 Hoggard (13-1), 7 p.m.
Class 4A West
No. 23 Independence (11-3) at No. 1 Weddington (12-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A East
No. 13 Northern Nash (13-1) at No. 2 Seventy-First (14-0), 7 p.m.
Class 3A West
No. 4 Dudley (14-0) at No. 2 Hickory (14-0), 7 p.m.
Class 2A East
No. 2 Notheastern (14-0) at No. 1 Clinton (14-0), 7 p.m.
Class 2A West
No. 7 Shelby (11-3) at No. 1 Reidsville (13-1), 7 p.m.
Class 1A East
No. 2 West Columbus (12-1) at No. 1 Tarboro (12-0), 7 p.m.
Class 1A West
No. 2 Mount Airy (14-0) at Robbinsville (13-1), 7 p.m.
