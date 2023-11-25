NC high school football playoffs brackets 2023: NCHSAA football regional final pairings

The dust has settled on the NCHSAA regional semifinals. The NCHSAA playoffs are now down to four teams in each classification.

Here are the pairings for the regional finals of the NCHSAA football playoffs scheduled for Dec. 1. The winner of the regional finals will advance to the state championship game the following week.

Class 4A East

No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons (12-2) at No. 3 Hoggard (13-1), 7 p.m.

Class 4A West

No. 23 Independence (11-3) at No. 1 Weddington (12-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A East

No. 13 Northern Nash (13-1) at No. 2 Seventy-First (14-0), 7 p.m.

Class 3A West

No. 4 Dudley (14-0) at No. 2 Hickory (14-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2A East

No. 2 Notheastern (14-0) at No. 1 Clinton (14-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2A West

No. 7 Shelby (11-3) at No. 1 Reidsville (13-1), 7 p.m.

Class 1A East

No. 2 West Columbus (12-1) at No. 1 Tarboro (12-0), 7 p.m.

Class 1A West

No. 2 Mount Airy (14-0) at Robbinsville (13-1), 7 p.m.

