NC high school coach chases his final shot at Summer Olympics swimming dream

Charlotte Latin swim coach Michael Chadwick will chase an Olympic dream this week at the U.S. Olympic swim trials in Indianapolis.

Chadwick, who graduated from Latin in 2013, eventually became arguably the best swimmer for University of Missouri, where he finished with 22 All-American honors.

Michael Chadwick is a true hometown favorite. He’s a Charlotte Latin graduate and son of Rev. David Chadwick, pastor at Forest Hills Church.

The son of Charlotte pastor and former UNC basketball player David Chadwick, Michael Chadwick earned a spot on the U.S. national team in 2015 and helped the Americans set a team record in the 400-meter freestyle relay. In 2016, Chadwick swam in the U.S. Olympic trials, though he didn’t make the team.

Chadwick went onto win seven gold medals, three silver and a bronze with Team USA, including winning a gold at the 2019 World Championships on the 400-meter free relay team.

Chadwick again swam in the 2020 trials, but did not make the team.

Chadwick just finished his second season as Charlotte Latin’s swim coach and his boys’ team won the NCISAA state title.

He said he had stopped swimmingly competitively for two years but got back in the pool last year. Chadwick earned a qualifying time for the trials, and he decided to give it another shot.

Chadwick will swim in the 50-meter free beginning Thursday. Peacock and USA Network will televise qualifying heats at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. The finals will air on NBC and Peacock on Friday at 8 p.m.

To make the U.S. Olympic team, Chadwick will have finish in the top two and achieve an Olympics qualifying time.

“It was hard to come back, definitely, especially having two kids myself,” Chadwick said. “(We) had second baby in December. So it was hard, but was an opportunity to close my chapter.”