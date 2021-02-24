NC Central football and its band will head to the Rose Bowl in 2023. Here’s why.

North Carolina Central football will be heading to the Rose Bowl in the future.

The historic stadium is the home to UCLA and on Wednesday, Bruins athletic director and Fayetteville native, Martin Jarmond, posted a video on Twitter signing a contract for a future game between the Eagles and the Pac-12 program.

NCCU, members of the Mid Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) will travel to Pasadena on Sept. 16 2023. UCLA also announced on Wednesday they will host Alabama State in 2022.

“We are excited about the opportunity to play UCLA, a member of the Pac-12 conference,” NCCU football head coach Trei Oliver said. “For our young men to be able to play in the Rose Bowl, the most storied venue in all of college football, is an experience of a lifetime.”

Always exciting to do something for the first time...will be fun at the @RoseBowlStadium pic.twitter.com/tOntucO3zO — Martin Jarmond (@MartinJarmond) February 24, 2021

The game against the Hornets in 2022 will be the first time UCLA will face an HBCU opponent.

“It should be fun and exciting,” Jarmond said in a 34-second video posted on the UCLA Twitter account. “They are both going to bring their bands also, something new for our fans and student-athletes.”

Jarmond, 41, played college basketball at UNC Wilmington. In 2017 he became the youngest Power Five conference athletic director and was the first African-American athletic director in Boston College history.