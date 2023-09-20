NC boys golf threepeats as LCL champion on breakthrough day at Denison

GRANVILLE ― Brian Luft hopes it's a sign of things to come.

His Newark Catholic golf team fell just short of a first Division III state title last season, and winning Licking County League Player of the Year had barely eluded him ever since he was a freshman.

On a gorgeous Tuesday at Denison Golf Club at Granville, Luft finally kicked down one of those doors. His 3-over-par 74 tied senior classmate Max Vanoy for medalist honors in the fourth and final LCL tournament and earned him top player for 2023, edging out junior teammate Brogan Sullivan who carded 5-over 76 and took third on the day.

The Green Wave won all four LCL events, shooting a 306 Tuesday which was 26 shots better than runnerup Northridge's 332. Watkins Memorial and host Granville shared third with 340.

"It was exciting, after taking runnerup three years in a row," Luft said of his honor. "We went undefeated in the LCL, which was another goal. After a minor setback last year (in the state), we're ready to bring back the gold."

Newark Catholic's Brian Luft watches his drive on No. 3 during the fourth and final Licking County League competition of the season at Denison Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Luft led the Green Wave to the team championship and earned Player of the Year honors.

Vanoy, NC's number three man behind Sullivan, had two birdies on the front and another on the back.

"Last year, I went between 2 and 3, and Brogan and Brian have played good all year. They deserve it," Vanoy said. "Actually, number three is a little less pressure. Today, I was minus-2 for the first two holes, took a couple of steps back, then things finally slowed down for me. My wedge was not real good, but I was pretty steady with the putter."

Luft, who shot 37 on each nine, was a little disappointed with his finish (he was plus-3 on the last two holes), but was pretty happy overall. He will attend Barton College in North Carolina, a nationally-ranked Division II program where friend and former Northridge standout Ross Teeter also plays.

"Everything was working, and I hit my driver really well," Luft said. "A couple of small mistakes kept me from breaking par. It was good to see us shoot that score, because we had not played well recently. Around 300 is where we need to be. We're excited for the postseason."

Newark Catholic's Max Vanoy makes his birdie putt on No. 2 during the fourth and final Licking County League competition of the season at Denison Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Vanoy shot 74 to share medalist honors.

Vanoy enjoyed a strong summer, winning a tournament at Notre Dame. The Green Wave has run a gauntlet of tournaments against bigger schools this fall, winning the Watkins Memorial and Licking Valley events and placing second in the Worthington Christian Invitational, which was at Turnberry, again the site of the district.

"The Kiely Cup at Canterbury in Cleveland was a big-time event. It was an amazing field," Vanoy said. "All of the state champions from last year were there, and I played really well. It gave me some confidence."

He came in with a 151 for the two-day event (77-74), leading NC and placing in the top 15 overall.

"We're definitely ready for the tournament, and I think we can win it (the state title)," Vanoy said. "We can use last year as experience."

Johnstown's Will Taylor watches his drive on No. 1 during the fourth and final Licking County League competition of the season at Denison Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

After NC took the top three spots Tuesday, Licking Valley senior Shea Lesko and Johnstown freshman Will Taylor each posted 79, tying for fourth. It was Lesko's first time ever to break 80, and his best score this year had been 83. It helped Valley place fifth with 345.

Lesko turned in maybe the shot of the tournament, using a sand wedge to hole out for eagle from about 90 yards out on the par-5 10th.

"It was the first time I had ever holed out," he said. "I really hit the driver straight today, my short game was pretty good, and I was sinking putts, left and right. The greens were a little slower, and the course was actually pretty challenging. I have a lot of confidence here. I got last year's PR at this course, and this is where our sectional is."

Taylor, who fired a 75 in an earlier LCL tourney at the Links at Echo Springs, showed he will be a force to be reckoned with over his career. He started his round with a birdie on number 7 and also had a birdie on hole 3, overcoming triple and double bogeys during his first nine holes.

Licking Valley's Shea Lesko watches his drive on No. 1 during the fourth and final Licking County League competition of the season at Denison Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

"My irons and driver were definitely good, and my putting got better as I went," he said. "Coach (Chris Carlisle) has helped with the motivation, and management of the game. He knows the course. I've definitely gotten better, and our whole team has improved."

Northridge has only one senior, and also has promise for the future as the 332 was a season best. Junior Tate Elliott delivered a personal record 81, tying with freshman teammate Anthony Davis, and Granville juniors Alex Organ and Samuel Pfau for seventh place. Watkins Memorial junior Kaden Ross took sixth with 80.

"I hit my driver well, I had great irons and my putting was good. Overall, it was pretty good," Elliott said. "We've been working a lot in practice with (first-year) coach Jake Smith. He has helped us out a lot."

Lakewood placed sixth with 347 Tuesday, followed by Johnstown's 351, Heath had 359, Utica came in at 377 and Licking Heights 393.

Heath's Riley Baum putts on No. 14 during the fourth and final Licking County League competition of the season at Denison Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

The Lancers, Valley, Bulldogs, Redskins and Northridge all return to Denison next Tuesday for Division II sectional play, while Johnstown goes to Oakhaven and NC is at Darby Creek for Division III. Granville and Heights will also be at Denison for Division I on Oct. 3, while Watkins goes to Turnberry.

Sophomore Bobby Kieber rounded out NC's scoring on Tuesday with 82, tying for 11th with seniors Ethan Payne (Northridge) and Riley Baum (Heath). Lakewood senior Lorenzo Carpico, and sophomores Braeden Archibald (Johnstown) and Leland White (Valley) tied for 14th at 83.

All-league teams were announced Tuesday, and Luft, Sullivan, Vanoy and Kieber were joined on the first team by Organ and Pfau.

Making second team were Ross, Taylor, Archibald, Granville's Chase Holtzapple, Nathan Riggleman of NC and Heath's Keenan Kelly.

Third-team honors went to Lesko, Davis, Baum, Payne, White and Maddox Tanzillo from Watkins.

