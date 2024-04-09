NBCUniversal Expects Advertising Record for 2024 Paris Olympics, Will Benefit From Women’s Sports Boom

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are shaping up to a blockbuster for NBCUniversal.

According to Dan Lovinger, president, Olympic and Paralympic Sales, the company has already booked $1.2 billion in ad revenue for the games, which are still months away, and expects to surpass the advertising record for any Olympics (the 2020 Tokyo games nabbed just over $1.2 billion) in the coming weeks.

NBC is “on track to generate the most advertising revenue in Olympic history,” Lovinger said during a conference call with reporters Tuesday, adding that some $350 million of the $1.2 billion committed so far is from new sponsors.

Lovinger said that the non-alcoholic beverage category, the CPG category, financial services, retail and entertainment are the advertising categories that are seeing the biggest increases.

And Lovinger said that the Olympics are in a prime position to capitalize on the women’s sports boom driven by the recent record-breaking NCAA women’s tournament, noting that “we’ve seen advertisers specifically come to the Olympics to support female Olympians.”

“The Olympics are also the perfect venue to reach female sports fans in an environment that celebrates and salutes women’s athletics at the highest level,” Lovinger said. “With the gargantuan ratings recently seen in the women’s NCAA Tournament, the opportunity for advertisers to support women in sport and reach female viewers has never been greater with the Olympics. In fact, over half of our primetime coverage is dedicated to women’s sports during the games, and 99% of broadcast primetime female coverage in a given Olympic year occurs during the Olympics.”

