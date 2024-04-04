NBCU To Promote Olympic Trials as ‘Making Team USA Presented by Xfinity’

Katie Ledecky competes in the Women's 400 Meter Individual Medley finals on Day 3 of the TYR Pro Swim Series Knoxville at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center on January 12, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Counting down to the Summer Olympics in Paris, NBCUniversal plans to air more than 200 hours of live coverage as American athletes compete to represent their country and go for the gold.

NBCU and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee are rebranding the Olympic Trials as “Making Team USA,” and the coverage on NBC, Peacock and USA Network is being presented by Xfinity, parent company Comcast’s broadband and cable brand.

Making Team USA live coverage starts this month with wrestling, rowing, canoe/kayaking. In June, slots on the swimming, diving, track and field and gymnastics will be competed for, with NBC airing 14 nights of coverage in primetime.

Every trial will be streamed live on Peacock.

Making Team USA

“All the drama we love about the Olympics begins with ‘Making Team USA,’ when our nation’s best athletes vie to make the most competitive team in the world. In some events, it’s harder to qualify for the U.S. team than it is to win a medal at the Olympics themselves,” Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, said.

“Earning a place on Team USA is a lifelong dream for these athletes and most of them get only one opportunity to do so, which is what makes the competition so fierce and the drama so compelling,” Solomon said. “But the reward for all the hard work is sweet — once you make Team USA, you’re an Olympian for life.”

Among the highlights will be watching seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky try out for the swimming team.

In gymnastics, four-time gold medalist Simone Biles will be trying out, along with Suni Lee, who earned three medals at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Six-time world champion Noah Lyles, hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and women’s 100-meter champ Sha’Carri Richardson will be competing in track and field.

Team USA trials for boxing, the marathon and table tennis were held earlier.

NBCU will also be covering the tryouts for the Paralympic team.

“The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials offer some of the best competition anywhere in the world — a testament to the excellence and depth of the athlete pool striving to represent Team USA in Paris this summer,” Rocky Harris, USOPC chief of sport and athlete services, said. “We are looking forward to the Paris Games — opening just a little more than 100 days from now — but first we join fans around the country in celebrating the awesome effort of athletes giving their all to make Team USA.”

Xfinity, the presenting sponsor, is rolling out its Xfinity Athlete Connections program, which helps keep athletes who qualify for the Olympic and Paralympic teams connected to friends and family while competing.

“The Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 will be nothing short of extraordinary,” said Matt Lederer, VP, brand partnerships & amplification at Xfinity. “As a proud partner of Team USA, we’re honored to spotlight the incredible athletes on their path to Making Team USA“And, our Xfinity Athlete Connections program will keep Team USA athletes connected to what matters most during their pursuit of Olympic and Paralympic gold.”

All Olympic and Paralympic Trials coverage can be streamed on NBC Olympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 through August 11.