NBCSW's Washington Football gameday crew looking forward to 2020 season

NBCSW's WFT gameday crew looking forward to 2020 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The year 2020 has been unlike any before, and that extends to the professional sports world as well. Yet, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

When the Washington Football Team takes the field on Sunday for its season opener, NBC Sports Washington will have all the coverage needed for fans before, during and after the game.

Washington Football Kickoff Live and Washington Football Postgame Live are back for another season, but with a new host. Jordan Giorgio will serve that role, replacing Julie Donaldson, who is now the Football Team's Senior VP of Media and Content.

"Thrilled to be joining such an elite team of analysts, football is my first love and I can’t wait to lead NBC Sports Washington’s NFL coverage," Giorgio said. "This team has had a ton of changes throughout this offseason…new coaching staff, new name, new logo, and new vision. Things are going to be different this year, but I’m looking forward to seeing it all come to life in Week 1."

Alongside Giorgio will be a pair of familiar faces, Trevor Matich and Brian Mitchell. Both Matich and B-Mitch have been integral parts of the show for years.

"I’m looking to see improvement in competitiveness, more than a playoff run," Matich said. "They have an encouraging foundation, but COVID has limited this progress with the new coaching staff. For now, progress is success."

"What I’m looking for this year from the WFT is growth and discipline," Mitchell said. "I’ve always questioned the accountability with the team over the past few years, and I am looking forward to guys being held accountable. The rest will take care of itself!!!"

Throughout the season, guest appearances will come from Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley, former Terps and Ravens star wide receiver Torrey Smith, and former Washington players Lorenzo Alexander and Jason Campbell.

"There are a lot of unknowns going into the season but excited to see the development of this football team under the leadership of Coach Ron Rivera," Alexander said. "The goal is always winning a championship but more importantly establishing a culture conducive to winning consistently.”

“My outlook on the team is that I believe the defense is stout and full of young talent that can wreak havoc on opponents," Campbell said. "Offensively I think it’s going to take a little time to get everything rolling because it is a young offense with talent at the skill positions but still building the offensive line which takes a minute to click together as a unit, and not having OTA’s and preseason makes it harder, but overall should be competitive because of the young big receivers they have to stretch the field in Scott Turner offense.”

NBC Sports Washington's Washington Football insider JP Finlay will join Giorgio, Matich and Mitchell on the pre- and postgame shows weekly, too.

"Covering the Washington Football Team is one of the best jobs in the world, and even for all the highs and lows, nothing will be like the 2020 season," Finlay said. "No matter what happens, we will be there, and bringing the fans along every step of the way."

Finlay will also anchor NBC Sports Washington's digital coverage of the Football Team, along with Pete Hailey.

"I know fans are upset that they may not have as much access as they’re used to," Hailey said. "It’s going to be on us to help them feel like they’re a part of this like always, and we’re going to deliver."

The coverage begins this Sunday, with Washington's Week 1 contest versus NFL East rival Philadelphia.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL vs. EAGLES TV SCHEDULE:

10 a.m.: Washington Football Kickoff Live (NBCSW)

1 p.m.: Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles (FOX)

4 p.m.: Washington Football Postgame Live (NBCSW)

Although the 2020 season will be one like no other, NBC Sports Washington remains committed to giving those following the authentic fan experience the company prides itself on.