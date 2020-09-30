NBCSNW partners with KGW to deliver weekly Seahawks postgame reports, analysis originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

NBC Sports Northwest, the regional sports network destination for the most comprehensive coverage of the Seattle Seahawks, and KGW, the Emmy award-winning NBC affiliate serving Oregon and Southwest Washington, has announced NBC Sports Northwest’s Seahawks/NFL “Insider” Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) will be providing his expert Seahawks postgame analysis on KGW’s signature weekend sports news and information program, “Sports Sunday,” throughout the 2020 NFL season. The announcement was made by Diane Penny, Senior Vice President/General Manager, NBC Sports Northwest and Greg Retsinas, News Director, KGW/NBC 8.

Beginning this Sunday, and immediately following KGW’s airing of every NBC Sports “Sunday Night Football” game telecast, Fann will join veteran KGW sports anchor/reporter Art Edwards (@artedwardskgw) and 2020 Pacific Northwest Emmy Award-winning “Best Sports Anchor” recipient Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) on “Sports Sunday” at 8:30 p.m. PT with a complete Seahawks postgame recap, highlighting the key plays and standout player performances from each game, along with a look ahead to the team’s next opponent and more. On Sundays when the Seahawks are at home, Fann will interact with the KGW sports team live from CenturyLink Field and, for away games, Fann will deliver his postgame analysis from his home studio in Seattle, Wash.

“NBC Sports Northwest launched its most comprehensive Seahawks coverage to date this year with our expert NFL Insider, Joe Fann, leading the charge,” said Penny. “Joe is anchored in Seattle attending Seahawks practices and games, while tracking the team’s progress and upcoming game preparation all week long. It’s a win-win teaming up our regional sports network with KGW and we’re excited to introduce Joe to KGW’s dedicated audience this season.”

“With so much interest in NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ and KGW’s ‘Sports Sunday’ following the game each week, we’re thrilled to have Joe Fann, a true Seahawks expert, join us on the show,” added Retsinas. “It’s a great combination that will pay off for our viewers.”

Prior to joining NBC Sports Northwest in July 2019, Fann previously held positions as a reporter and writer with the San Francisco 49ers (2015-2019) and Tennessee Titans (2014-2015). Fann is a graduate of Chapman University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in television and broadcast journalism. He also has work experience with the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Reign FC, University of Washington, Los Angeles Lakers, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Dodgers and ESPN Radio Seattle.

For complete details on Fann’s extensive Seahawks coverage across NBC Sports Northwest’s multiple content platforms, click here