NBCSN Wednesday Night Preview

There are a pair of games on NBCSN Wednesday as the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning host the Detroit Red Wings at 5:30 pm ET while two of the best teams in the East, the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers face off at 8:00 pm ET.

DETROIT AT TAMPA BAY

The first game of the night has the best and the worst from the 2019-20 season playing each other as the Lightning won the Stanley Cup while Detroit finished last among all 31 teams with only 39 points in 71 games, 23 points behind the 30th place Ottawa Senators.

The Red Wings have been hurt by an outbreak of COVID-19 as five players have been placed in protocol. The good news is that Robby Fabbri should return tonight as he practiced on Tuesday and that will give the Red Wings an additional scoring threat.

Detroit is led by their top center Dylan Larkin who practiced Tuesday with Fabbri on his left side and Bobby Ryan on the right wing. Anthony Mantha has been moved down to the second line but remains on the top power play. Filip Zadina is one of their rising stars but he will not play as he is still on injured reserve in COVID protocol but Jon Merrill, Sam Gagner and Adam Erne are expected to come off the injured list and play after missing time with the coronavirus. Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with five goals in nine games but he is not expected to play as he has an upper-body injury

Detroit has lost six in a row, albeit two being in overtime. Filip Hronek is their top defenseman to watch as he quarterbacks the power play.

Thomas Greiss is expected to start for Detroit. He has yet to win in seven decisions, going 0-5-2 with a 3.03 goals-against-average and a .897 save percentage.

The Lightning are strong everywhere and even missing Nikita Kucherov (off-season hip surgery) the Hart Trophy from two seasons ago, they are still one of the best sides in the NHL.

Steven Stamkos leads the offense with nine points in seven games and is followed closely by Brayden Point who has eight points and is one of the most underrated players in the game. The duo play together on the first line with Ondrej Palat while Alex Killorn, Anthony Cirelli and Tyler Johnson give the Lightning a strong second line.

Victor Hedman leads a defensive corps that are one of the best in the NHL. Mikhail Sergachev is on the third unit but quarterbacks the second power play while Hedman, the Norris Trophy winner in 2017-18 and a perennial contender as the NHL’s top defenseman, quarterbacks the first unit. Hedman also won the Conn Smythe Trophy last season as the most outstanding player in the playoffs.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is a top-three goalie in the NHL and comes into the Detroit game with a 5-1-1 mark with a 2.14 goals-against-average and a .925 save percentage.

BOSTON AT PHILADELPHIA

The two best teams in the East face off as Philadelphia (7-2-1) plays Boston (6-1-2). I know that Washington has 15 points, as does the Flyers but Boston has a game in hand at this time.

Philadephia has been led for years by Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek on offense. Couturier is still out another seven-ten days with a rib injury suffered in the second game of the season but both Giroux and Voracek remain on the top line with Nolan Patrick as their center.

Veteran winger James van Riemsdyk is coming off a four-assist night Sunday and leads the team with 13 points. Philadelphia is getting a strong performance from 20-year-old Joel Farabee who has five goals and eight points in 10 games, as well as Travis Konecny, who was a healthy scratch Saturday due to his indifferent play in even strength situations. Konecny also has eight points this season including five goals. Kevin Hayes is also off to a fine start with 10 points as the Flyers have plenty of scoring up front.

The blueline is led by Ivan Provorov who has two goals and six points in 10 games and quarterbacks the first power play. Shayne Gostisbere and Erik Gustafsson will play the points on the second unit and have some offensive upside.

The goaltending chores are expected to be handled by Carter Hart, one of the best young goalies in the NHL. He is off to a bit of a rough start with a 4-1-2 mark, which is good. Unfortunately, his peripherals are not great as he has a 3.34 goals-against-average and a .900 save percentage. He has been outplayed by backup Brian Elliott who is a perfect 3-0-0 with a 2.22 GAA and a .932 save percentage but Hart is the number one goalie in Philadelphia now and for the long-term.

The Bruins finally got David Pastrnak back and that gives them one of the top-two first lines in the NHL. Pastrnak was the co-leader last season in goals with 48 and combines with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, to make Boston an extremely tough team to play against. Bergeron is an outstanding defensive center who scores and he is also right at the top among the best faceoff men in the NHL. Marchand is a perennial top-ten scorer with a feisty edge that makes him one of the most despised players among the other 30 teams but much beloved in Boston.

The Bruins have been thrilled with the offensive play of Nick Ritchie to date as he has four goals and eight points in nine games. David Krejci has yet to score but does have seven assists. Jake DeBrusk is questionable with a lower-body injury. Free agent signee Craig Smith has three goals and five points in eight games.

The blueline was hit with the off-season losses of veterans Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug but Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk seem to have taken over. There is no replacing what the 43-year-old Chara was capable of defensively at six-foot, nine inches and 240 pounds, but the Bruins have managed thus far. Grzelcyk is doubtful due to a lower-body injury so McAvoy will quarterback the power play.

Tuukka Rask has been a top-five goaltender for years, and should get the start. He is 3-1-1 with a 2.49 GAA and a weak .890 save percentage.