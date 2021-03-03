NBCSN Wednesday Night Preview

There are two games on the NBCSN schedule Wednesday as the Boston Bruins will host the Washington Capitals and the St. Louis Blues visit the Anaheim Ducks in the late game.

Editor’s Note: The Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins face off Wednesday on NBCSN starting at 6:30 pm ET. Livestream all the action here.

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out NBCSportsEdge Player News, and follow @NBCSEdge HK and @mfinewaxhockey on Twitter.

WASHINGTON AT BOSTON

The Washington Capitals finally had their number one goaltender return to action Sunday as Ilya Samsonov was out six weeks due to COVID. While he was out, rookie Vitek Vanecek took over the reins in net and held the fort admirably as he went 9-4-3 with a 2.81 goals-against-average and a .909 save percentage for the first place Capitals. Look for Samsonov to get the start in goal Wednesday.

The Capitals are led up front by their superstar Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin has led the NHL in goals nine times including the last three seasons, although he was tied last season with Wednesday’s opponent, David Pastrnak. Ovechkin is a streaky goal scorer who scored only once in his previous eight games before scoring Sunday, his seventh of the season.

Nicklas Backstrom leads the Capitals this season with 10 goals and 25 points in 21 games while the rugged Tom Wilson is having a strong season as well with seven goals and 17 points while the team is hoping the Evgeny Kuznetsov returns to the lineup after missing the weekend games with an upper-body injury. T.J. Oshie, Jakub Vrana and Lars Eller provide good secondary scoring up front.

The blueline is led by John Carlson who has been the top scoring defenseman in the NHL over the last three seasons, culminating in his 75 points last season in only 69 games. He has 232 points since the start of the 2017-18 season, 26 points better than second-place Brent Burns of San Jose. The Capitals gained a valuable piece to their blueline in the off-season, taking Zdeno Chara away from the Bruins. Even though the soon to be 44-year-old is not the offensive weapon he was earlier in his career, at six-foot, nine-inches and 250 pounds, he is a huge force in his own end and leads Washington with a plus-10 rating. He will make his first appearance in Boston since leaving in the off-season via free agency and if there were fans allowed in the crowd, he would get a prolonged standing ovation.

Story continues

The Bruins are led by the best line in the NHL as David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand are sensational together.

Pastrnak missed the start of the season recovering from off-season hip surgery and has played in only 12 of the Bruins 19 games but his nine goals and 18 points have been good enough to be named one of the NHL’s three stars of the week, twice in the month of February as well as the East Division’s first star of the month. Bergeron is one of, if not the best, two-way centers in the NHL as he has 20 points and is second in the league to Luke Glendening in face off percentage. Marchand is the league’s top pest and is first on the Bruins in points with 23.

Nick Ritchie is having a great season with seven goals and 14 points with five goals and four assists coming on the power play, while the Bruins are expected to welcome back David Krejci who has missed the last two weeks with an upper body injury. He has 10 assists in 15 games with Boston this season.

The Bruins also lost Torey Krug from their blueline in addition to Chara, but Charlie McAvoy has come to the forefront to become the leader of the defensive corps. He leads all Boston defensemen with three goals and 15 points. Boston hopes to get back Matt Grzelcyk who has missed 13 games with a slew of injuries but he is questionable.

A big Bruins strength has been the play of their goalkeepers Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak, one of the best goaltending duos in the NHL. They are a big reason why the Bruins are third in the East with a 12-5-2 record, two points in arrears of Washington and the New York Islanders with two games in hand over Washington and three over the Isles.

Probable Washington Lineup

Alex Ovechkin-Evgeny Kuznetsov-Conor Sheary

Jakub Vrana-Nicklas Backstrom-Tom Wilson

Richard Panik-Lars Eller-T.J. Oshie

Carl Hagelin-Nic Dowd-Garnet Hathaway

Brenden Dillon-John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov-Justin Schultz

Zdeno Chara-Nick Jensen

Ilya Samsonov

Vitek Vanecek

Probable Boston Lineup

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie-David Krejci-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith

Sean Kuraly-Jack Studnicka-Chris Wagner

Jakub Zboril-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Jarred Tinordi-Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

ST. LOUIS AT ANAHEIM

Editor’s Note: The Anaheim Ducks host the St. Louis Blues Wednesday on NBCSN starting at 9:30 pm ET. Livestream all the action here.

The St. Louis Blues have won two in a row to remain in second place in the West but have Minnesota, Colorado, Los Angeles and Arizona nipping at their heels in the tight West Division.

The Blues blueline is still hurting with Carl Gunnarsson out for the season with a right knee injury and Colton Parayko, who is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury. Torey Krug is tops in points on the blueline with 12, one ahead of the hard-charging Justin Faulk who has five goals and looks to be regaining his scoring prowess of a few seasons ago when he averaged 16 goals a season over three years.

Up front the Blues are missing Vladimir Tarasenko, who has been out all season after off-season shoulder surgery. He was hoping to finally return Wednesday but it looks like the weekend will be more reasonable. Robert Thomas. Tyler Bozak, Jaden Schwartz, Jacob De La Rose and Ivan Barbashev are also out of action, forcing the Blues to scramble. Dakota Joshua made his NHL debut on Monday and scored his first NHL goal.

St. Louis is led by David Perron who has 22 points in 22 games and the surprising Jordan Kyrou who has eight goals and 19 points and has taken advantage of all the injuries to the Blues to become a top-six forward. Brayden Schenn centers the second line with Perron and Sean Walker while Ryan O'Reilly, who is their best two-way player, centers the first line and has 20 points this season.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start and he has been solid with an 8-6-2 record to go with a 2.66 goals-against-average and a .909 save percentage. He had a meltdown in his last game Saturday and went after three San Jose players (Radim Simek, Erik Karlsson and Devan Dubnyk) after he was chased from the game, just past the halfway point of second period after giving up four goals on 19 shots. He will try to redeem himself Wednesday.

The Ducks have had trouble scoring all season and are 0-11-5 when allowing their opposition as few as two goals in a game. That is bad. They have improved of late with 12 goals in their last four games but are still 0-2-2 and 6-11-5 overall.

That means that goaltender John Gibson has to be almost error-free and that is tough to do over 60 minutes of action and sometimes more. He is 5-9-4 with a 2.76 goals-against-average and a .905 save percentage but he does have three shutouts among his five wins.

The player to watch Wednesday night for the Ducks is rookie Trevor Zegras. He is the future of the Ducks and while he has yet to pick up a point in four NHL games, he has already moved onto the top power play (which has scored only six times in 52 chances) as well as the second line in even strength situations. He led the United States to a Gold Medal at the 2021 World Junior Championships and was the best player on the ice, picking up 19 points in seven games.

Youngsters Max Comtois and Isac Lundestrom are players to watch up front while veteran Ryan Getzlaf is the last remaining vestige of the old guard. He has two goals and eight points in 20 games this season and is nearing the end of his illustrious career. Rickard Rakell has had a pair of 30-plus goal seasons but has only two this year in 22 games.

The blueline is led by Cam Fowler who is second in team scoring with 11 points. Kevin Shattenkirk has only six assists this season while the injured Hampus Lindholm has a pair of goals and four helpers.

Probable St. Louis Lineup

Zach Sanford -Ryan O'Reilly- Jordan Kyrou

Sean Walker-Brayden Schenn-David Perron

Sammy Blais -Oskar Sundqvist- Mike Hoffman

Kyle Clifford-Dakota Joshua-Mackenzie MacEachern

Torey Krug-Justin Faulk

Vince Dunn-Marco Scandella

Robert Bortuzzo-Niko Mikkola

Jordan Binnington

Ville Husso

Probable Anaheim Lineup

Sonny Milano-Ryan Getzlaf-Max Jones

Trevor Zegras-Adam Henrique-Jakob Silfverberg

Max Comtois-Isac Lundestrom-Rickard Rakell

Derek Grant-Sam Steel-Nicolas Deslauriers

Josh Mahura-Kevin Shattenkirk

Cam Fowler-Jani Hakanpaa

Ben Hutton-Johan Larsson

John Gibson

Ryan Miller