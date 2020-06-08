NBCSN’s Stanley Cup Final Week schedule: June 8-14

NBC Sports presents Stanley Cup Final Week on NBCSN, reliving classic Stanley Cup Final games and original films and shows from the past decade across seven nights, beginning on Monday, June 8.

The memorable Stanley Cup broadcasts include the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues’ inaugural championships the past two seasons, Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins victory in 2009, the Chicago Blackhawks’ wins in 2010 and 2013, as well as the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings Cup wins in 2011 and 2014, respectively.

Kathryn Tappen and Liam McHugh will introduce matchups throughout the week. Saturday and Sunday’s Stanley Cup clinching broadcasts will feature new commentary from actor and Blues fan Jon Hamm, 12-year-old Blues super-fan Laila Anderson and Capitals forward Lars Eller, who scored the 2018 Stanley Cup winning goal.

Below is each night’s highlighted Stanley Cup Final Week content:

• Monday, June 8: 2009 Stanley Cup Final

• Tuesday, June 9: 2010 Stanley Cup Final

• Wednesday, June 10: 2011 Stanley Cup Final

• Thursday, June 11: 2013 Stanley Cup Final

• Friday, June 12: 2014 Stanley Cup Final

• Saturday, June 13: 2018 Stanley Cup Final

• Sunday, June 14: 2019 Stanley Cup Final

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

MONDAY, JUNE 8 – 2009 STANLEY CUP FINAL ON NBCSN

The opening night of Stanley Cup Final Week features Game 2, 6 and 7 from the 2009 Stanley Cup Final that was won by Sidney Crosby and the PPenguins, after rallying from 2-0 and 3-2 series deficits, against the Red Wings. Evgeni Malkin won the Conn Smythe Trophy in this rematch of the 2008 Cup Final, which was won by the Red Wings.

Kathryn Tappen will introduce the opening night.

• NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban (Episode 3) – 5 p.m. ET

• 2009 Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Pittsburgh vs. Detroit – 5:30 p.m. ET

• 2009 Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Detroit vs. Pittsburgh – 7 p.m. ET

• 2009 Stanley Cup Final Game 7: Pittsburgh vs. Detroit – 9 p.m. ET

• 2009 Pittsburgh Penguins Championship Film – 11 p.m. ET

• 2009 Stanley Cup Final Game 7: Pittsburgh vs. Detroit – 12:30 a.m. ET

• Gamechangers: All-Time Greats 2:30 a.m. ET

TUESDAY, JUNE 9 – 2010 STANLEY CUP FINAL ON NBCSN

On the tenth anniversary of the Blackhawks clinching Game 6 to win the 2010 Stanley Cup Final, Games 1, 3 and 6 of the Cup Final between the Flyers and Blackhawks highlight NBCSN’s coverage on Tuesday. In overtime of Game 6, the Blackhawks won the Cup, ending their championship drought, which was the longest active streak in the NHL at the time. Jonathan Toews won the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Liam McHugh will host Tuesday’s coverage.

• Who Wore It Best? (Episode 4) 5 p.m. NBCSN

• 2010 Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Philadelphia vs. Chicago – 5:30 p.m. ET

• 2010 Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Chicago vs. Philadelphia – 7 p.m. ET

• 2010 Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Chicago vs. Philadelphia – 9 p.m. ET

• 2010 Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Chicago vs. Philadelphia – 11 p.m. ET

• 2010 Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Chicago vs. Philadelphia – 1 a.m. ET

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10 – 2011 STANLEY CUP FINAL ON NBCSN

On Wednesday, NBCSN will present Game 6 and 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and Canucks. Behind a 4-0 shutout win in Game 7, the Bruins ended a 39-year Stanley Cup drought with the victory. Boston goaltender Tim Thomas won the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Tappen will host Stanley Cup Final Week on Wednesday.

• Skates & Plates – 4 p.m. ET

• 2011 Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Vancouver vs. Boston – 4:30 p.m. ET

• 2011 Stanley Cup Final Game 7: Boston vs. Vancouver – 10 p.m. ET

• 2011 Boston Bruins Championship Film – 11:30 p.m. ET

• 2011 Stanley Cup Final Game 7: Boston vs. Vancouver – 1 a.m. ET

• Top 10: All-Time Records – 2:30 a.m. ET

THURSDAY, JUNE 11 – 2013 STANLEY CUP FINAL ON NBCSN

Three matchups from the 2013 Cup Final (Games 2, 4 and 6) between the Blackhawks and Bruins will be featured Thursday. Chicago won the championship in a thrilling last-minute comeback in Game 6, claiming their second Cup win in four years after also winning the title in 2010. Patrick Kane of the Blackhawks won MVP.

McHugh will introduce coverage on Thursday night.

• 2013 Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Boston vs. Chicago – 5 p.m. ET

• 2013 Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Chicago vs. Boston – 7 p.m. ET

• 2013 Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Chicago vs. Boston – 9 p.m. ET

• 2013 Chicago Blackhawks Championship Film – 11 p.m. ET

• 2013 Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Chicago vs. Boston – 12:30 a.m. ET

• Gamechangers: All-Time Greats – 2:30 a.m. ET

FRIDAY, JUNE 12 – 2014 STANLEY CUP FINAL ON NBCSN

NBCSN presents the Kings victory in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final against the Rangers on Friday. Los Angeles’ double-overtime victory in Game 2 will be followed by another double-overtime thriller in Game 5, as Alec Martinez of the Kings clinched their second Cup in three years following the franchise’s first-ever championship in 2012. The Kings’ Justin Williams won MVP.

On Friday, Tappen will host coverage of the 2014 Cup Final broadcasts.

• 2014 Stanley Cup Final Game 2: New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles – 8 p.m. ET

• 2014 Stanley Cup Final Game 5: New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles – 9:30 p.m. ET

• 2014 Los Angeles Kings Championship Film – 11 p.m. ET

SATURDAY, JUNE 13 – 2018 STANLEY CUP FINAL ON NBCSN

Saturday kicks off back-to-back nights highlighting franchises’ winning their first-ever Cup, beginning with the Capitals in 2018. Facing the expansion Golden Knights, Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals rallied from a Game 1 loss to win four straight and capture Washington’s inaugural title. Ovechkin was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy.

McHugh will introduce Saturday’s coverage and be joined by Capitals forward Lars Eller, who scored the Cup winning goal, during the Game 5 broadcast.

• 2018 Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Washington vs. Vegas – 8 p.m. ET

• 2018 Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Washington vs. Vegas – 9:30 p.m. ET

• 2018 Washington Capitals Championship Film – 11 p.m. ET

• 2018 Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Washington vs. Vegas – 1 a.m. ET

• Gamechangers: Knight Fever – 2:30 a.m. ET

SUNDAY, JUNE 14 – 2019 STANLEY CUP FINAL ON NBCSN

The concluding night of Stanley Cup Final Week highlights last year’s historic Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and Bruins. The deciding Game 7, won by the Blues, capped the team’s memorable turnaround from last place in the NHL standings in January, to the franchise’s first-ever Cup. Ryan O’Reilly won the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Tappen will host the concluding night of Stanley Cup Final Week and be joined by actor Jon Hamm and Blues super-fan Laila Anderson during the presentation of Game 7.

• 2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 7: St. Louis vs. Boston – 10 p.m. ET

• 2019 St. Louis Blues Championship Film – 11:30 p.m. ET

• 2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 7: St. Louis vs. Boston – 12:30 a.m. ET

• #HockeyAtHome: 2019 St. Louis Blues Virtual Reunion – 2 a.m. ET

• Top 10: Stanley Cup Moments – 2:30 a.m. ET

NBCSN’s Stanley Cup Final Week schedule: June 8-14 originally appeared on NBCSports.com