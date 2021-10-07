NBCSN offers special Bubba Wallace programming Thursday

In this article:

NBCSN has special block of programming Thursday to mark Bubba Wallace’s first Cup victory earlier this week at Talladega Superspeedway.

The block begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with the Racing Roots episode that looks at Wallace’s background and beginnings in racing.

At 5 p.m. ET, NBCSN airs the Dale Jr. Download with Wallace from 2019.

At 6 p.m. ET, NBCSN will air a one-hour version of Monday’s Talladega race that ended with Wallace becoming the first Black driver to win in NASCAR’s premier series since Wendell Scott in 1963.

NBCSN will re-air those programs late Thursday night. That schedule is:

10 p.m. ET – One-hour version of Monday’s Talladega race

11 p.m. ET – Dale Jr. Download with Wallace from 2019

12 a.m. ET – Racing Roots with Wallace.

