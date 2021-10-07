NBCSN offers special Bubba Wallace programming Thursday

NBC Sports Staff
·1 min read
NBCSN has special block of programming Thursday to mark Bubba Wallace’s first Cup victory earlier this week at Talladega Superspeedway.

The block begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with the Racing Roots episode that looks at Wallace’s background and beginnings in racing.

At 5 p.m. ET, NBCSN airs the Dale Jr. Download with Wallace from 2019.

At 6 p.m. ET, NBCSN will air a one-hour version of Monday’s Talladega race that ended with Wallace becoming the first Black driver to win in NASCAR’s premier series since Wendell Scott in 1963.

NBCSN will re-air those programs late Thursday night. That schedule is:

10 p.m. ET – One-hour version of Monday’s Talladega race

11 p.m. ET – Dale Jr. Download with Wallace from 2019

12 a.m. ET – Racing Roots with Wallace.

