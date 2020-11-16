NBC's Michele Tafoya works her 300th game on an NFL sideline

Tonight's "Sunday Night Football" game marks Michele Tafoya's 300th game on an NFL sideline. 

This year marks the 10th season Tafoya has been the sideline reporter for the NBC broadcast. 

In her first year with NBC, Tafoya won the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality - Sports Reporter. She earned the honor again in 2013 and 2018 making her the first three-time winner of the award. She also is the only person to be nominated for the award in all nine years of its existence. 

Before joining NBC, Tafoya worked for ESPN from 2000 to 2011 where she covered the NBA, NFL, and college football. 

Congrats to Michele Tafoya on this incredible milestone! 

 

