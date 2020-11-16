NBC's Michele Tafoya works her 300th game on an NFL sideline originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tonight's "Sunday Night Football" game marks Michele Tafoya's 300th game on an NFL sideline.

This year marks the 10th season Tafoya has been the sideline reporter for the NBC broadcast.

Congratulations to our very own Michele Tafoya 🎉 Tonight on Sunday Night Football she will work her 300th game on the NFL sidelines 🏈 Here's her first ever @SNFonNBC broadcast 🥰 #LEGEND #FootballisFemale pic.twitter.com/g3EVTIlUFe — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) November 15, 2020

In her first year with NBC, Tafoya won the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality - Sports Reporter. She earned the honor again in 2013 and 2018 making her the first three-time winner of the award. She also is the only person to be nominated for the award in all nine years of its existence.

Before joining NBC, Tafoya worked for ESPN from 2000 to 2011 where she covered the NBA, NFL, and college football.

Congrats to @SNFonNBC's Michele Tafoya on her 300th #NFL game tonight as a sideline reporter. Proud to have worked w/ Michele during her time on ESPN's #MNF. One of the industry's best reporters - and an even better person. pic.twitter.com/3Rh9cl2k9c — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) November 15, 2020

Patriots-Ravens is on NBC tonight, and the game will be Michele Tafoya's 300th as a sideline reporter, as noted by @GlobeChadFinn in his weekly column.



A tip of the football helmet to Michele on the notable milestone. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 15, 2020

Congrats to Michele Tafoya on this incredible milestone!