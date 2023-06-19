NBC, USA broadcast schedule for rest of NASCAR Cup, Xfinity season
NBC Sports is gearing up for its 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series coverage, which begins when the Cup Series hits Nashville Superspeedway June 25, in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. Highlighted by 10 Cup Series races on the NBC broadcast network, a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) will be presented live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock during the second half of the 2023 NASCAR season.
The much-anticipated inaugural running of the Chicago Street Race for the Cup Series will air on Sunday, July 2, at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, marking the broadcast network’s second consecutive race to start the 2023 campaign.
Both the Cup and Xfinity Series Chicago Street Races will be presented “Radio Style,” NBC Sports’ signature fan-favorite broadcast style with announcers positioned from vantage points around the racetrack featuring high-paced, around-the-horn commentary. Lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will be located in the main broadcast booth, with two-time Daytona 500 champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and veteran MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announcer Mike Bagley located throughout the streets of Chicago.
Following are additional highlights from NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series schedule:
The final six races of the Cup Series Playoffs will be shown on NBC, including Talladega (Oct. 1; 2 p.m. ET), the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 8; 2 p.m. ET), and the Championship Race in Phoenix (Nov. 5; 3 p.m. ET);
The Cup Series regular-season finale will air in primetime on NBC for the fourth consecutive season at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 26, at 7 p.m. ET;
USA Network enters its second season as NBC Sports’ cable home of NASCAR, presenting 25 Cup and Xfinity Series races in 2023. Xfinity Series racing will begin from Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 24, at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, while the Cup Series premieres on USA Network at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, in primetime at 7 p.m. ET;
NBC will broadcast the Cup Series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, August 13, at 2:30 p.m. ET, marking the fourth consecutive year of the NASCAR/INDYCAR doubleheader at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on NBC. INDYCAR races at the IMS Road Course on Saturday, August 12, at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock;
Peacock will simulstream three Cup Series, including the Chicago Street Race, and four Xfinity Series races live throughout the season. Complete details around the races to stream on Peacock can be found below.
Below are NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series schedules featuring networks and race start times*:
NBC SPORTS 2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
Date
Location
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Sunday, June 25
Nashville Superspeedway
NBC
7 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
Chicago Street Race
NBC, Peacock
5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 9
Atlanta
USA Network
7 p.m.
Sunday, July 16
USA Network
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
Pocono
USA Network
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
Richmond
USA Network
3 p.m.
Sunday, August 6
USA Network
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 13
Indianapolis Road Course
NBC
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 20
Watkins Glen
USA Network
3 p.m.
Saturday, August 26
Daytona
NBC, Peacock
7 p.m.
Sunday, September 3
Darlington
USA Network
6 p.m.
Sunday, September 10
USA Network
3 p.m.
Saturday, September 16
USA Network
7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 24
USA Network
3:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 1
Talladega
NBC
2 p.m.
Sunday, October 8
Charlotte ROVAL
NBC
2 p.m.
Sunday, October 15
Las Vegas
NBC
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 22
Homestead-Miami
NBC
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 29
Martinsville
NBC
2 p.m.
Sunday, November 5
Phoenix
NBC, Peacock
3 p.m.
NBC SPORTS 2023 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
Date
Location
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Saturday, June 24
Nashville Superspeedway
USA Network
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
Chicago Street Race
USA Network
5 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Atlanta
USA Network
8 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
New Hampshire
USA Network
3 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
Pocono
USA Network
5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Road America
NBC, Peacock
3 p.m.
Saturday, August 5
Michigan
NBC, Peacock
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 12
Indianapolis Road Course
USA Network
5:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 19
Watkins Glen
USA Network
3:30 p.m.
Friday, August 25
Daytona
USA Network
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Darlington
USA Network
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Kansas
NBC, Peacock
3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Bristol
USA Network
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Texas
USA Network
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 7
Charlotte ROVAL
NBC, Peacock
3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Las Vegas
USA Network
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Homestead-Miami
USA Network
3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Martinsville
USA Network
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 4
Phoenix
USA Network
7 p.m.
*subject to change
