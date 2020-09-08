NBC Sports Washington unveils revamped Washington Football gameday coverage

NBC Sports Washington's new Washington Football gameday coverage originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ahead of what will undoubtedly be a unique 2020 NFL season, NBC Sports Washington will have the Washington Football Team covered from every angle with the return of two marquee gameday shows, Washington Football Kickoff Live and Washington Football Postgame Live.

Beginning with Week 1 on Sept. 13, these shows will surround every regular-season game with extensive news, features, analysis, commentary and interviews. New host Jordan Giorgio will be joined weekly by longtime analysts Brian Mitchell and Trevor Matich, along with team insider JP Finlay.

Several guest analysts will be making appearances throughout the season as well, including University of Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley, two-time Super Bowl champion receiver Torrey Smith and former Washington players Lorenzo Alexander and Jason Campbell.

Washington Football Kickoff Live will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, September 13 with encore presentations at 11 a.m. and noon, while Washington Football Postgame Live will air immediately following the final whistle for at least an hour. Both shows will be available to authenticated subscribers on NBCSportsWashington.com and the MyTeams app.



