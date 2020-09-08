NBC Sports Washington launches daily weekday show 'Washington Football Today with Julie Donaldson'

NBCSW launches 'Washington Football Today with Julie Donaldson' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2020 NFL season is just days away, and NBC Sports Washington has an exciting lineup to share for all coverage of the Washington Football Team.

NBCSW announced on Tuesday that in partnership with the Washington Football Team, will launch a daily weekday, half-hour show 'Washington Football Today with Julie Donaldson.'

Episodes will occur at 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday year-round, with an encore episode at 10:00 p.m. each day. The program begins Tuesday, September 8.

Donaldson, who took over as Washington's Senior VP of Media and Content in July, will serve as the host. Before taking the position, Donaldson served as an anchor, reporter, and host for NBC Sports Washington for over 10 years.

'Washington Football Today' replaces the old programming 'Redskins Nation,' which was discontinued following the abrupt retirement of former team radio voice Larry Michael in July.