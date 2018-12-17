NBC Sports Top 25: Villanova, Syracuse, Purdue drop out

There’s not really all that much to discuss in the top 25 this week.

Kansas beat a Villanova team that has lost to Furman and Penn, so they get a bump up over Gonzaga, who lost at North Carolina on Saturday. The Tar Heels jump up over Auburn after Auburn struggled to put away UAB. Purdue, Syracuse and Villanova all drop out of the top 25 after more losses while Indiana, Oklahoma and Maryland all make their first appearance in the rankings.

All told, in a quiet week thanks to finals, there isn’t much else to go over.

So here is the top 25:

1. Duke (9-1, Last Week: 1)

2. Michigan (11-0, 2)

3. Tennessee (8-1, 3)

4. Virginia (9-0, 5)

5. Kansas (9-0, 6)

6. Gonzaga (9-2, 4)

7. Nevada (11-0, 7)

8. North Carolina (8-2, 9)

9. Auburn (9-1, 8)

10. Florida State (8-1, 10)

11. Texas Tech (10-0, 11)

12. Michigan State (9-2, 12)

13. Virginia Tech (9-1, 13)

14. Wisconsin (9-2, 14)

15. N.C. State (9-1, 15)

16. Ohio State (9-1, 16)

17. Arizona State (8-1, 17)

18. Marquette (8-2, 21)

19. Mississippi State (9-1, 2)

20. Buffalo (10-0, 22)

21. Nebraska (9-2, 25)

22. Iowa (8-2, 24)

23. Indiana (9-2, NR)

24. Oklahoma (9-1, NR)

25. Maryland (9-2, NR)

New Additions: 23. Indiana, 24. Oklahoma, 25. Maryland

Dropped Out: 18. Purdue, 19. Villanova, 20. Syracuse