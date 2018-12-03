NBC Sports Top 25: Michigan rising, Kansas falling

The hardest thing for me to do when ranking teams is to decide between who looks the best when you are watching a team play and who has the most impressive body of work to date.

Because they are, in essence, two different things.

Rankings based off of the body of work that a team has put together is fine, but in essence those rankings are essentially a replacement for NCAA tournament seedings. Think about it like this — Furman won at Villanova, which means that Furman will get credit for that win should they find their way into the NCAA tournament, but how many people truly believe that Furman is the better basketball team?

Put another way, if Furman and Villanova played tomorrow on a neutral court and you had to bet your rent money on one of those two teams winning, you’re betting on Villanova.

Because you think they’re the better basketball team.

This is why I think that ranking Duke No. 1 was and still is valid, but that’s not a fight I’m going to fight anymore. We live in a world where people demand a two-point win on a neutral floor to be definitive proof one team is better than another, and I just don’t have the time or the energy to argue about it anymore. Y’all won.

But it does create something of a conundrum when dealing with Michigan, Kansas and Virginia. Michigan has made this decision a bit easier by sandblasting North Carolina and Purdue this week, so the argument can be made that their overall resume is now stronger than that of Kansas. That said, the Jayhawks have neutral court wins over a top six team in Tennessee, a top 15 team in Michigan State and over Marquette, who just beat a top 15 Kansas State team by double-figures on Saturday.

That resume is better than Virginia’s. It’s better than Duke’s. Hell, it’s probably better than Gonzaga’s.

But I am going to rank them fifth this week because — and I do believe Jayhawk fans will agree with me here — Kansas has not looked right yet this season. I’m not sure if Quentin Grimes has actually made a shot since the first half of the Champions Classic. Udoka Azubuike can’t seem to stay out of foul trouble, and when he’s not on the floor Kansas doesn’t look the same. Charlie Moore hasn’t been great. The bench is looking less and less like it’s all that deep. If it wasn’t for the heroics of Lagerald Vick, who has repeatedly had absolutely massive games and hit clutch shots to keep Kansas undefeated.

Winning ugly is still winning, and there is something to say for that. Those concerns haven’t cost them yet, but this is something that Bill Self is going to have to figure out.

And until he does, Kansas is going to drop in my top 25.

Anyway, here is the rest of the top 25:

1. Gonzaga (8-0, Last Week: 1)

2. Duke (7-1, 3)

3. Michigan (8-0, 6)

4. Virginia (7-0, 4)

5. Kansas (6-0, 2)

6. Tennessee (6-1, 5)

7. Nevada (8-0, 7)

8. Auburn (6-1, 9)

9. North Carolina (6-1, 8)

10. Florida State (6-1, 13)

11. Texas Tech (7-0, 19)

12. Kentucky (7-1, 14)

13. Michigan State (6-2, 12)

14. Virginia Tech (6-1, 11)

15. Wisconsin (7-1, 20)

16. Kansas State (6-1, 10)

17. N.C. State (7-1, 17)

18. Purdue (5-3, 18)

19. Ohio State (7-1, 16)

20. Arizona State (7-0, 24)

21. Creighton (6-2, UR)

22. Buffalo (7-0, 22)

23. Iowa (6-1, 21)

24. Nebraska (7-1, UR)

25. Mississippi State (6-1, 25)

New Additions: 21. Creighton, 24. Nebraska

Dropped Out: 15. Oregon, 23. Clemson