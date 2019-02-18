NBC Sports Top 25: Kentucky beats Tennessee as injuries abound

The big talking point this week comes with Kentucky’s win over Tennessee, which came just four days after Kentucky lost at home to LSU.

I wrote all about the top five battle on Saturday. Without taking anything away from what Kentucky did, I think that the way that game played out had as much to do with situation — Kentucky, at home, coming off a brutal loss against a team that hadn’t been tested in two months — and matchup as it did with what each of those two teams are.

Put another way, I still buy the idea that this Tennessee team can win it all, just like I still believe Virginia can win it all despite losing to Duke twice in the last month.

Beyond that, the toughest thing to do with ranking teams this week was figure out what to do about injuries. I dropped Michigan State to No. 17 because it appears that they have lost Nick Ward for an extended period of time. The Spartans were not all that talented to begin with and now they are down their top two scorers. I also dropped Kansas State over the uncertainty surrounding Dean Wade’s health. If he’s not 100 percent — and if Cartier Diarra isn’t playing — then Kansas State is a bad basketball team offensively.

Anyway, here is the rest of the top 25:

1. Duke (23-2, Last Week: 1)

2. Gonzaga (25-2, 3)

3. Virginia (22-2, 4)

4. Kentucky (21-4, 5)

5. Tennessee (23-2, 2)

6. Michigan (23-3, 6)

7. North Carolina (20-5, 7)

8. Marquette (21-4, 9)

9. Nevada (24-1, 11)

10. Iowa State (19-6, 15)

11. Texas Tech (21-5, 16)

12. Houston (25-1, 13)

13. Kansas (20-6, 17)

14. Villanova (20-6, 10)

15. LSU (21-4, 20)

16. Purdue (18-7, 12)

17. Michigan State (21-5, 8)

18. Virginia Tech (20-5, 18)

19. Kansas State (19-6, 14)

20. Wisconsin (17-8, 19)

21. Louisville (18-8, 21)

22. Iowa (20-5, 22)

23. Buffalo (22-3, 23)

24. Florida State (20-5, 24)

25. Wofford (23-4, 25)

Dropped Out: None

New Additions: None