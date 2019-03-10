NBC Sports Top 25: The final power rankings of the college basketball season

Yes, I’m the guy that still has Duke at No. 1. I explained why in detail last week, and I’m not going to do it again, especially now that it appears Zion Williamson will be back for the ACC tournament.

And just to make it clear: This does not mean that I believe Duke should be a No. 1 seed. I don’t. Losses, even if they come when a team is not at full strength, need to matter for things like NCAA tournament seeding. They don’t matter when it comes to how the industry — and me, specifically — rank which of those teams are the best.

Beyond that, there isn’t all that much to talk about in what will be the final top 25 of the 2018-19 season.

I bumped Texas Tech up to fifth after they won a share of the Big 12 regular season title. Outside of a three-week stretch in January when Jarrett Culver forgot how to shoot, the Red Raiders were the best team in that conference. With the way they are shooting and scoring the ball in the last month combined with that defense, they are very much a threat to win a national title.

One other thing that I’ll note here: I think there are three tiers at the top of college hoops. At the top is a healthy Duke, Gonzaga and Virginia. Right behind that trio sits North Carolina, Texas Tech, Tennessee and Kentucky. I think those seven are pretty clearly the top seven teams in the country, and one you get past them, it starts to get wild. Purdue, Kansas State, Michigan State, Houston, Michigan, Florida State, Nevada. I think there is an argument for all of these teams to be ranked in the back end of the top ten.

Anyway, here is my final Top 25 of the season:

1. Duke (26-5, Last Week: 1)

2. Gonzaga (29-2, 2)

3. Virginia (28-2, 3)

4. North Carolina (26-5, 4)

5. Texas Tech (26-5, 6)

6. Tennessee (27-4, 5)

7. Kentucky (26-5, 7)

8. Michigan State (25-6, 12)

9. Purdue (23-8, 9)

10. Kansas State (24-7, 10)

11. LSU (26-5, 11)

12. Houston (29-2, 12)

13. Michigan (26-5, 8)

14. Nevada (28-3, 15)

15. Florida State (25-6, 18)

16. Virginia Tech (23-7, 17)

17. Buffalo (28-3, 20)

18. Wofford (27-4, 22)

19. Wisconsin (22-9, 19)

20. Kansas (23-8, 16)

21. Marquette (23-8, 14)

22. Auburn (22-9, NR)

23. VCU (25-6, NR)

24. Mississippi State (22-9, NR)

25. UCF (23-7, 25)

Dropped Out: 21. Iowa State, 23. Villanova, 24. Cincinnati

New Additions: 22. Auburn, 23. VCU, 24. Mississippi State