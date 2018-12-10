NBC Sports Top 25: Duke back to No. 1, Tennessee hops Gonzaga

Here’s the conundrum that is going to face voters in the top 25 this week: What do you do with Kansas?

When it comes to resume, Kansas probably has the strongest one of any team in the top seven. They’ve beaten Michigan State on a neutral court. They’ve beaten Tennessee on a neutral court. They’ve beaten Marquette on a neutral court. Every win they have in Phog Allen Fieldhouse this year comes against teams ranked in the top 135 on KenPom.

And then there is this: Kansas has beaten Tennessee. Tennessee has beaten Gonzaga. Gonzaga has beaten Duke. Duke, according to some, can beat the Cavs, which officially means that Kansas is a playoff team in the Eastern Conference.

Or something like that.

The point is that it makes total sense to rank Kansas No. 1 based on what they’ve accomplished this season, but I think that even the most irrational Kansas fans will cop to the fact that these Jayhawks haven’t come close to hitting their stride yet this season, and that’s before you factor in the loss of Udoka Azuibuike to an ankle injury.

The difference between the top seven teams this season is marginal, particularly if you are not as high on Duke as I am, and while that means there really isn’t all that much difference between Nevada at No. 7 and whoever it is that you are going to rank No. 1, it does mean that a team like Kansas — who is in a bad run of form — drops to sixth in this ranking.

And to be frank, as long as your top seven is, in some order, the same as my top seven, your ranking is probably going to be just fine. I’d quibble with ranking Nevada in the top four, and I think it’s probably silly to have Duke, Tennessee or Gonzaga outside the top four, but there are arguments to justify it all. I’m sure Kansas fans will call me a Duke homer and say that Bill Self must ignore my calls, but the truth of it is that there are a lot of really good teams at the top this year. Parsing through a jumbled mess like that is never easy.

I dropped Kentucky all the way out of the top 25, as I did Kansas State, but I’ll go more in depth on that in the Monday Overreactions column.

Here is the full top 25:

1. Duke (9-1, Last week: 2)

2. Michigan (10-0, 3)

3. Tennessee (7-1, 6)

4. Gonzaga (9-1, 1)

5. Virginia (9-0, 4)

6. Kansas (8-0, 5)

7. Nevada (10-0, 7)

8. Auburn (8-1, 8)

9. North Carolina (7-2, 9)

10. Florida State (8-1, 10)

11. Texas Tech (8-0, 11)

12. Michigan State (8-2, 13)

13. Virginia Tech (8-1, 14)

14. Wisconsin (8-2, 15)

15. N.C. State (8-1, 17)

16. Ohio State (8-1, 19)

17. Arizona State (7-1, 20)

18. Purdue (6-4, 18)

19. Villanova (8-2, UR)

20. Syracuse (7-2, UR)

21. Marquette (8-2, UR)

22. Buffalo (9-0, UR)

23. Mississippi State (8-1, 25)

24. Iowa (7-2, 23)

25. Nebraska (8-2, 24)

New Additions: 19. Villanova, 20 Syracuse, 21. Marquette

Dropped Out: 12. Kentucky, 16. Kansas State, 21. Creighton