NBC Sports Taps ‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Alex Cooper for Paris Olympics Parties on Peacock

Add “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper to the list of non-traditional commentators taking part in NBCUniversal’s activities around the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Cooper will lead “Watch with Alex Cooper,” a series of interactive watch parties that will stream on NBCU’s Peacock during Olympics activity. Cooper will be joined by special guests and will give viewers an insider-y look at high profile Team USA events at the Games, including soccer, gymnastics and basketball. The interactive “Watch” will appear as a picture-in-picture view during Olympics competitions, with the host and guests answering questions from social media in real time and offering commentary.

“I am so excited to be partnering with NBC and Peacock to present this interactive watch-party format for the first time from the Olympics, designed to bring audiences even closer to the excitement of in Paris,: says Cooper in a statement. “We are going to have so much fun.” Cooper is represented by UTA, which helped to broker the new pact.

Cooper will also record “Call Her Daddy” from Paris and will produce additional Olympics-related content with NBCU leading up to the Games.

The content pact with Cooper is just the latest in a series of agreements that will bring non-traditional personalities to the world of NBCU’s sports extravaganza. Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning will co-host NBCU’s Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony with NBC Sports mainstay Mike Tirico. And Snoop Dogg is set to take part as a sort of person-on-the-street in Paris during NBC’s primetime coverage.

Cooper has “attracted a fanatical audience by being unapologetically fun and original, and she has been a vocal supporter of women’s sports and female empowerment,” says Molly Solomon, executive producer and president, NBC Olympics Production, in a statement. “Alex is the perfect host for this interactive Olympics viewing experience on Peacock. Watch with Alex Cooper is designed to put the viewer in the room with her and her friends as they watch the athletes of Team USA take on the world. It should be a blast!”

In addition to hosting “Call Her Daddy,” Cooper recently launched her media company, Trending, and its subsidiary, The Unwell Network, alongside her partner Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment.

The “Watch With” format has been tested in the past on Peacock. Different programs associated with series such as “Bel-Air,” the Eurovision 2023 final and two editions of the “Real Housewives” series all launched last year.

