NBC Sports Presents Live Coverage of XFC43 Tonight, Nov. 11 at 9 P.M. ET on NBCSN & Universo

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / NBCSN and Universo will televise XFC43 tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 9 p.m. ET, featuring live action from the final two hours of ‘main event' fights. The matches on NBCSN and Universo will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBCSN COMMENTATORS

Play-by-play - Kenny Rice

Analysts - Pat Miletich & Blake Chadwick

HOW TO WATCH - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

TV - NBCSN and Universo at 9 p.m. ET ( LIVE )

STREAMING - NBCSports.com & NBC Sports app

MAIN EVENT INFORMATION

Location: Tabernacle, Atlanta, Ga.

Guilherme Faria (16-8-0) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (13-8-0)

Jessica Aguilar (20-8-0) vs. Danielle Taylor (10-5-0)

In September, NBC Sports and Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC PINK:DKMR) announced an agreement to present the Xtreme Fighting Championships live in the United States.

XFC is returning to the Hexagon under a new ownership group led by CEO Steve Smith. Each fight night will feature bouts from XFC's three competition series; Young Guns (up-and-coming fighters), Tournament Series (bracket-format fights leading to a weight class champion) and Super Fights (highest-profile and most-established fighters).

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States and Telemundo, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action-packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

About NBC Sports Group

NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company consists of NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Audio Network and NBC Sports Digital, which includes NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com, GolfChannel.com, the digital assets of the NBC Sports Regional Networks, Rotoworld, the NBC Sports Talk franchise, multiple apps, and two transactional sports businesses, GolfNow and SportsEngine, and a direct-to-consumer product NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Group possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NHL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, French Open, and many more.

