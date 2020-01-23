NBC Sports Philadelphia is most watched cable network in 2019

NBC Sports Philadelphia is Philadelphia's number one cable network in 2019, and once again is the third most-watched RSN nationally in total day and primetime households (HH), according to Nielsen Media Research.

In 2019, NBC Sports Philadelphia delivered unprecedented coverage on multiple platforms with digital growth in every key metric (uniques, page and video views, streaming, social media and podcasts).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NBC Sports Philadelphia highlights:

NBC Sports Philadelphia ranked as a top 5 cable network during prime for 7 of 8 years since joining the NBC Sports Group in 2012. The network finished 2019 ranked as the #1 cable network in Philadelphia. This is the first time NBC Sports Philadelphia is #1 on record.

Additionally, with an average of 44K HH impressions in primetime, NBC Sports Philadelphia finished 2019 as the 3rd most-watched regional sports network in the country.

Digitally, NBC Sports Philadelphia saw growth year-over-year across all key digital metrics.







7.8M Unique Devices (+0.4%)

43.4M Visits (+45%)

115M Page Views (+72%)

34.5M VOD Starts (+135%)

Debuted dynamic, state-of-the-art studios.

Expanded The Mike Missanelli Show simulcast to four hours.

Launched the network's first betting-centric simulcast with the 76ers-Hawks game on April 3.

The 2019 Philadelphia Phillies season is the highest-rated season (4.25 HH rating) since 2012 on NBCS Philadelphia and WCAU.

Averaging 16.6K uniques and 733K minutes, the 2019 Phillies season is the most-streamed season ever for the team.

With a 3.3 HH Rating, the 2019-20 Philadelphia 76ers season is on-pace to be the highest-rated season on record for the team, the previous high was set during the 2018-19 season.

In addition, the 2019-20 season is on-pace to be the most-streamed season for the Philadelphia 76ers among uniques (22.4k uniques), surpassing the 2018-19 season, which was also the previous high.

Flyers game ratings are currently averaging a 1.97 HH Rating, up +41%, over last season

Averaging 12.3K uniques and 499K minutes, the 2019-20 Flyers season is on-pace to be the most-streamed season ever for the team.

Eagles Pregame Live and Eagles Postgame Live both set record highs in streaming uniques during the 2019-20 season.

Story continues

Top Five highest- rated games on NBC Sports Philadelphia in 2019

7.6 HH April 2 Phillies vs. Nationals

7.0 HH April 9 Phillies at Nationals

6.7 HH April 8 Phillies at Nationals

6.2 HH September 14 Phillies vs. Red Sox

6.1 HH August 20 Phillies vs. Red Sox

Top Five Most Streamed Games on NBC Sports Philadelphia in 2019

April 3 Phillies vs. Nationals Uniques 48,000 Total Minutes: 3.1 Million

April 2 Phillies vs. Nationals Uniques 43,000 Total Minutes: 3.0 Million

April 9 Phillies at Nationals Uniques: 38,000 Total Minutes: 2.5 Million

March 28 Phillies at Braves Uniques: 38,000 Total Minutes: 2.0 Million

October 28 Sixers vs. Hawks Uniques: 35,000 Total Minutes: 1.8 Million

Top five stories of 2019 on NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com

Eagles All-Disappointment team from the last decade

Jerry Jones reacting to the Eagles Game-Clinching TD is pure schadenfreude

The Eagles All-Decade Team

Top Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia, ranked

Potential candidates to replace Gabe Kapler as Phillies manager

NBC Sports Philadelphia is most watched cable network in 2019 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia