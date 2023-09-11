Advertisement

NBC Sports, Peacock announce Week 4 Big Ten matchup between Maryland and Michigan State

NBC Sports
·2 min read
Taulia Tagovailoa
Taulia Tagovailoa

The college football season continues as NBC Sports and Peacock announce the Week 4 matchup featuring Maryland and Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m.

Terrapins QB Taulia Tagovailoa and the team will travel to East Lansing, Michigan to face Michigan State in an important Big Ten East game at Spartan Stadium.

The last time these two teams faced off in the 2022 season, Maryland defeated the Spartans, 27-14. Michigan State leads the last 10 matchups between the two teams with seven wins and three losses.

The Maryland-Michigan matchup will precede the Ohio State-Notre Dame game scheduled for the same evening. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will highlight Big Ten Saturday Night from Notre Dame Stadium with coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football and primetime games announced to date:

Sat. Sept. 2

Noon

East Carolina at Michigan

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 2

7:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Penn State

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 9

Noon

Delaware at Penn State

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 9

7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Maryland

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 16

5:00 p.m.

Washington at Michigan State

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 16

7:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 23

3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan State

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 23

7:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 14

7:30 p.m.

USC at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 11

7:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State

NBC, Peacock

Fri., Nov. 24

7:30 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field)

NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season.