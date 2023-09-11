NBC Sports, Peacock announce Week 4 Big Ten matchup between Maryland and Michigan State
The college football season continues as NBC Sports and Peacock announce the Week 4 matchup featuring Maryland and Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m.
Terrapins QB Taulia Tagovailoa and the team will travel to East Lansing, Michigan to face Michigan State in an important Big Ten East game at Spartan Stadium.
The last time these two teams faced off in the 2022 season, Maryland defeated the Spartans, 27-14. Michigan State leads the last 10 matchups between the two teams with seven wins and three losses.
The Maryland-Michigan matchup will precede the Ohio State-Notre Dame game scheduled for the same evening. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will highlight Big Ten Saturday Night from Notre Dame Stadium with coverage beginning at 7 p.m.
NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football and primetime games announced to date:
Sat. Sept. 2
Noon
East Carolina at Michigan
Sat., Sept. 2
7:30 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
Delaware at Penn State
Sat., Sept. 9
7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Maryland
Sat., Sept. 16
5:00 p.m.
Washington at Michigan State
Sat., Sept. 16
7:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Purdue
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan State
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 23
7:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Oct. 14
7:30 p.m.
USC at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 11
7:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Ohio State
NBC, Peacock
Fri., Nov. 24
7:30 p.m.
Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field)
NBC, Peacock
The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season.